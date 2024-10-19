Trapped in Northern Gaza – Hospitals Besieged, Civilians Executed in Israeli Bombing Onslaught

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A health ministry official in Gaza reported that fires erupted on Saturday in displacement schools within the Jabaliya refugee camp following airstrikes by Israeli occupation forces.

Meanwhile, medical sources informed Al-Jazeera that the death toll had climbed to 32 due to Israeli raids across various areas in the Gaza Strip since Saturday morning.

The health official emphasized that the exact number of casualties is impossible to determine.

“The figures are alarming, and the ones we report are only those we manage to recover,” he said, noting that the three hospitals in northern Gaza are now out of service after being targeted by Israeli forces.

The official confirmed that the current conditions in northern Gaza are more dire than in the early days of the war. “We are receiving distress calls about the occupation forces executing civilians they have detained in northern Gaza,” he added.

A fire broke out at Abu Hussein School in Jabaliya camp as a result of Israeli shelling, with calls for urgent help to rescue those displaced inside.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted an ambulance while transporting wounded people in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/GspeWKT0xA — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 19, 2024

Five people were killed, and several others, including children, were injured due to Israeli shelling of homes in Jabaliya al-Balad, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

The correspondent also reported the deaths of Palestinians in various areas as a result of the ongoing Israeli raids, including the killing of four people in Israeli artillery fire west of Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

Additionally, seven Palestinians were killed and others injured when a school housing displaced persons in Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City, was shelled.

Hospitals under Attack

Earlier, Al-Jazeera reported the deaths of two patients from the intensive care unit at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza after Israeli forces destroyed the hospital’s electricity generator. Medical sources also reported that 21 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on different parts of the Strip since Saturday morning.

Munir Al-Barash, the Director General of Gaza’s Ministry of Health, confirmed the deaths of two patients in the intensive care unit at the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia after Israeli forces besieged the hospital and destroyed its electricity generator, which was crucial during the power outage.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the Israeli army had intensified its targeting of the healthcare system in northern Gaza, appearing intent on putting it out of service.

In a statement, the ministry said the Israeli occupation is escalating its attacks on the northern Gaza healthcare system, including besieging and directly targeting the Indonesian, Kamal Adwan, and Al-Awda hospitals over the past few hours.

@QudsNen Israeli occupation forces detain dozens of Palestinians after raiding several schools housing displaced families in Jabalia, northern Gaza. According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, there are preliminary reports that Israeli forces have carried out field… pic.twitter.com/xrq9NXz0wN — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 19, 2024

On Saturday, Israeli tanks advanced into the northern Gaza Strip, reaching the gates of the Indonesian Hospital and besieging the facility, partially demolishing its walls, according to medical sources cited by Anadolu Agency.

The health authorities in Gaza also reported that Israeli forces bombed the Indonesian Hospital, tightening the siege and injuring more than 40 people.

Hospital director Marwan Sultan said Israeli tanks are shelling the hospital, completely surrounding the building, cutting off its electricity supply, and striking the second and third floors with artillery shells. He emphasized the “grave dangers” facing both medical staff and patients.

Sultan called on international and UN bodies to intervene immediately to halt the attack, which is targeting healthcare workers and facilities striving to save lives.

Israeli artillery also hit the upper floors of Al-Awda Hospital three times, injuring several members of the medical staff, according to a hospital statement.

15 Days of Siege

These developments come amid the ongoing Israeli siege and raids on northern Gaza, which have persisted for 15 days.

The bombardments have destroyed homes, shelters, and entire residential neighborhoods while blocking the entry of food and water.

This has led to hundreds of casualties, including martyrs and wounded, in the besieged northern Gaza Strip.

Civil defense teams have successfully evacuated several families trapped and subjected to Israeli shelling near Carrefour Mall in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/qehjlG2VQM — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 19, 2024

In addition, the Palestinian Telecommunications Company announced today that the internet has been completely cut off in northern Gaza, which has been subjected to what the company described as a genocide operation by Israeli forces over the past 15 days.

As the sole internet service provider in the region, the company stated, “Due to the ongoing Israeli aggression on northern Gaza, we regret to announce the complete disruption of internet services in the area.”

This came after Palestinian media reported that the occupation forces had severed communication and internet networks across the northern Gaza governorate.

(PC, AJA)