Turkish MPs Call for Swift Resolution to Israel’s Genocide Case at ICJ

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Turkish parliament delegation has urged a swift resolution to South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), emphasizing the need for justice.

The hearing concluded in The Hague on Friday with Israel’s presentation to the court, which followed South Africa’s submission yesterday in which it sought to prove Israel’s genocidal intent in its assault on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Cuneyt Yuksel, Chairman of the Parliamentary Justice Committee, who led the delegation reportedly told reporters after the hearing that “we reiterate our support for this process on behalf of the Turkish people,” adding that “we hope for a swift resolution of this process and for justice to prevail.”

He said Türkiye “demands an immediate end to Israel’s barbaric attacks targeting civilians and believes that those responsible must be held accountable,” the Anadolu News Agency reports.

Yuksel stressed the need for the Court’s interim measures to secure a ceasefire, to enable much-need “unconditional, unimpeded and regular” humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“It has once again become evident that achieving lasting peace and stability in our region is not possible without a fair political resolution to the Palestinian issue,” he said.

“Therefore, our fundamental expectation is for the international community to take urgent and concrete steps towards establishing peace,” the politician stressed.

“Türkiye is ready to actively contribute to all efforts leading to a solution and is also prepared to take on a guarantor role in the implementation of any final agreement,” he added.

‘Genocide in Real Time’

Cahit Ozkan, a member of the Constitution Committee and Denizli Deputy, said that “the genocide in Gaza was the first in history to be documented in real-time by the Gazan people themselves through their mobile phones, sharing their destruction with the hope that something could be done,” reports Anadolu.

While Ismail Emrah Karayel, President of the EU-Türkiye Joint Parliamentary Committee, reportedly told reporters that the failure to investigate and punish Israel’s crimes is an unacceptable situation.

Israel called on the ICC on Friday to dismiss the case and reject South Africa’s request to impose emergency measures and halt the offensive.

Tal Becker, the Israeli foreign ministry’s legal adviser, told the court that “If there were acts of genocide, they have been perpetrated against Israel,” Becker said, accusing South Africa of “seeking to undermine Israel’s inherent right to defend itself.”

South Africa rejected “with contempt” Israel’s claims.

The country’s Justice Minister, Ronald Lamola reportedly said that Israeli officials’ statements (of “genocidal intent” as was presented on Thursday), cannot be ignored, and that the behavior of Israeli forces on the ground clearly represents an implementation of policy.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 23,708 Palestinians have been killed, and 60,500 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, Anadolu)

