GAZA LIVE BLOG: New Massacres in Central Gaza | US Department Employee Resigns over Gaza | Israeli Army ‘Exhausted’ – Day 271

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces carried out new massacres in Maghazi, Nuseirat and Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, killing and wounding several Palestinians. An employee at the US Department of the Interior announces her resignation from her position in protest against the US policy towards the Gaza war. The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that a state of exhaustion persists among soldiers after nine months of war. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,925 Palestinians have been killed, and 87,141 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Wednesday, July 3, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were injured in the bombing of a residential apartment near Al-Tabi’in Mosque on Al-Sahaba Street in the center of Gaza City.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters shelled the Israeli occupation forces that had penetrated the Shuja’iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City with mortar shells.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed with mortar shells the crowds of occupation soldiers stationed at Al-Muntar Hill, east of the Shuja’iyya neighborhood.

ISRAELI MEDIA: A stabbing attack took place inside a shopping mall in the city of Karmiel in northern Israel. Two Israeli soldiers were injured, one of them critically. The suspect was shot.

MEDICAL SOURCES: 26 Palestinians have been killed since dawn today as a result of the continued Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Seven bodies were recovered in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah, including 5 charred bodies.

Wednesday, July 3, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted a D9 Israeli military bulldozer at the Halal Market intersection in Rafah city with an RPG shell.

Wednesday, July 3, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

FRENCH PRESIDENCY: French President Emmanuel Macron urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the need to prevent the situation with Hezbollah in Lebanon from escalating.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed and 17 wounded in the Israeli shelling of people who tried to return to the Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted two Merkava tanks with two “Yassin 105” shells in the western camp in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah.

Wednesday, July 3, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

KAN (citing the commanders of 4 military battalions): A state of exhaustion among soldiers after 9 months of war.

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of three Palestinians arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah after the occupation bombed a car east of the Al-Maghazi camp.

Wednesday, July 3, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: 24 soldiers were injured in the past 24 hours, including 23 in the Gaza battles.

AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a group of Palestinians east of the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, while the northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip was subjected to Israeli artillery shelling.

Wednesday, July 3, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army said that it bombed Hezbollah sites last night in the areas of Blida, Yaroun, Tyre Harfa and Aitaroun in southern Lebanon.

CNN: US President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the latter’s visit to Washington to deliver a speech before Congress.

Wednesday, July 3, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

US MEDIA: An employee at the US Department of the Interior announces her resignation from her position in protest against the US policy towards the Gaza war.

FORMER US OFFICIALS: There is undeniable US complicity in the killings in Gaza.

Wednesday, July 3, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

US STATE DEPARTMENT: We have seen disturbing reports about the Israeli army using civilians as human shields.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE: Macron urged Netanyahu not to launch ‘new operation’ near Khan Yunis, Rafah.

An old man is seen getting displaced from Khan Yunis. According to UNRWA, 250,000 Palestinians were forcibly displaced from Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/FH1CXwtYer — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 3, 2024

Wednesday, July 3, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: the Israeli occupation launched a bombardment after midnight on the Zarqa neighborhood in the south of Gaza City, which led to the deaths of 5 martyrs.

Wednesday, July 3, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Sofa in the Gaza envelope.

Wednesday, July 3, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

STATEMENT: In a statement, 12 US government officials who resigned in protest of the Gaza war said that Biden’s Gaza policy has failed and threatens national security.

(The Palestine Chronicle)