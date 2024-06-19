GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israeli Tanks in Central Gaza | UN: 39 Million Tons of Rubble | Rockets from Gaza, Lebanon – Day 257

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli military vehicles are reportedly moving north of Nuseirat, in central Gaza, coinciding with violent artillery shelling and smoke shells. The United Nations said that the Israeli attacks on residential areas in the Gaza Strip since October 7 left 39 million tons of rubble. The Israeli army said it monitored the launch of a ‘suspicious object’ from Gaza, which landed in southern Israel, as Hezbollah announced an attack on Metulla. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,372 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,452 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Wednesday, June 19, 09:30 am

HEZBOLLAH: We carried out an attack with assault drones in Metulla.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli scientists from the Weizmann Institute announced a one-day strike to protest police violence against demonstrators.

UN: It was not possible to distribute aid from the Kerem Shalom crossing.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Active movement of occupation vehicles north of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, coinciding with violent artillery shelling and smoke shells.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed in a bombing by an Israeli drone in the Oreiba area, north of the city of Rafah.

Wednesday, June 19, 08:00 am

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (citing Israeli Army Colonel Yair Tsukerman): The number of tunnels in the city of Rafah is large. Hamas plants many cameras in Rafah to manage the battle from above and below the ground.

KAN: The Israeli army intercepted an air target in the Hula Plain area in northern Israel without any sirens sounding.

UN: The Israeli attacks on residential areas in the Gaza Strip since October 7 left 39 million tons of rubble, equivalent to 107 kilograms of rubble per square meter in the Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said that it monitored the launch of a suspicious air object from the Gaza Strip and its landing in southern Israel.

Wednesday, June 19, 07:00 am

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in several settlements around Gaza.

Wednesday, June 19, 06:15 am

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation warplanes launched at dawn on Wednesday five raids on the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AXIOS: The White House canceled a high-level meeting with Israel on Iran scheduled for Wednesday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacked President Joe Biden’s administration over arms exports.

