Gaza Under Fire – Israeli Genocide Continues with Deadly Airstrikes

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces have killed at least 17 Palestinians and injured dozens more in overnight airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, marking the 256th day of Israel’s ongoing genocide.

Medical teams recovered 13 bodies from the rubble of two destroyed homes belonging to the Al-Ra’ie and al-Madhoun families in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, as reported by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa on Tuesday.

Additionally, an Israeli airstrike on the Harb family’s home in the Bureij refugee camp, also in central Gaza, resulted in the deaths of at least four Palestinians and left several others injured.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 17 people were killed and dozens injured in the central Gaza Strip, after two homes belonging to the Al-Rai and Al-Madhoun families in the Nuseirat Camp, and a house belonging to the Harb family in the Bureij Camp were bombed at dawn on Tuesday. FOLLOW OUR… pic.twitter.com/VcComI4vEc — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 18, 2024

Further Israeli airstrikes and shelling were reported in Rafah and Deir al-Balah in southern and central Gaza, as well as in the Tel al-Hawa and Zeitoun neighborhoods of Gaza City.

Al-Jazeera reported that two people were injured on Tuesday morning as a result of shelling from an Israeli drone in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, in southern Gaza.

Additionally, several people were reportedly wounded as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted the town of Abasan, east of the city of Khan Yunis.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,347 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,372 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, Anadolu, AJA)