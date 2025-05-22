By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The United Nations, as well as several governments, have called on Israel to investigate the incident.

Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, “is alarmed by these reports that the IDF (PC – Israeli Army) fired what they called warning shots at diplomatic personnel, which included UN personnel, as well,” said Stephane Dujarric, the UN spokesperson at a press briefing.

“It is clear that diplomats who are doing their work should never be shot at, attacked in any way, shape or form. And their safety, their inviolability must be respected at all times,” Dujarric stated, adding that “Any use of force against them is unacceptable.”

“We urge the Israeli authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, to share those findings with us and to take any measures that would prevent any other such incident to take place,” the UN spokesperson stressed.

Live Ammunition Fired

Dozens of diplomats arrived in the Jenin camp to assess the humanitarian situation in the camp. Israeli soldiers stationed at the entrance to the camp, fired live ammunition directly and intensively at the delegation and accompanying journalists as they approached the iron gate recently installed by the occupation forces, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The delegation included diplomats from Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the EU, Portugal, China, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Türkiye, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Japan, Romania, Mexico, Sri Lanka, Canada, India, Chile, France, and the UK, along with representatives from several other countries.

‘Full Investigation’ – China

China on Thursday called for a “full investigation” into the incident and urged Tel Aviv against any “escalatory move.”

“We are closely following the incident. China firmly opposes any move that threatens the safety and security of the diplomatic personnel,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a live-streamed news conference in Beijing, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Beijing “calls for full investigation and efforts to prevent such incidents from happening again,” Mao said.

“China urges relevant sides, especially Israel, not to take any escalatory moves,” she added.

‘Unprovoked Firing’ – Germany

“The German Foreign Ministry strongly condemns this unprovoked firing,” a ministry spokeswoman said, adding that a German diplomat was also among the delegation during the visit.

“The independent observer role of the diplomats on the ground is indispensable and in no way represents a threat to Israeli security interests,” the spokeswoman emphasized. “The Israeli government must immediately clarify the circumstances and respect the inviolability of diplomats,” she added.

‘Systematic Disregard’ for Int Law – Turkiye

“This attack, which endangered the lives of diplomats, is yet another demonstration of Israel’s systematic disregard for international law and human rights,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, according to Anadolu.

Targeting diplomats poses a serious threat to both personal safety and the mutual respect and trust that underpin international relations, it added.

Jenin Mayor Mohammad Jarar briefed diplomats from 30 countries on the city’s devastation under Israeli assault ⤵️ • Delegation received full report from Jenin Municipality

Jenin Mayor Mohammad Jarar briefed diplomats from 30 countries on the city's devastation under Israeli assault

The statement urged an immediate investigation into the attack and accountability for those responsible.

“We call on the international community to condemn this dangerous act in the strongest possible terms and to take concrete steps to bring an end to Israel’s impunity,” it concluded.

‘Intimidatory Act’ – Ireland

“I am deeply shocked and horrified that the Israeli Defence Forces today opened fire on a group of diplomats visiting the town of Jenin. Thankfully, nobody was killed or injured,” Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said in a statement.

“I unreservedly condemn this aggressive, intimidatory and violent act. This is not and must never be a normal way to behave. We, and the international community, will be demanding answers from Israel on exactly how this came to happen and will seek assurances that this will never happen again,” he added.

“Diplomats play a very important and vital role representing countries. They should be enabled to go about their work in an unimpeded manner and should never fear becoming targets,” the PM emphasized.

‘Unacceptable’ – France

“This is unacceptable. The Israeli ambassador will be summoned to explain. Full support to our agents on site and their remarkable work in trying conditions,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on X.

Norway

“I condemn the attacks by IDF against a group of diplomats in Jenin today. Diplomatic and consular staff enjoy a special status under international law and must be protected. These actions constitute a clear violation of international law, and are deeply unacceptable,” Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said on X.



‘Ambassador Summoned’ – Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned the incident, calling it “totally unacceptable.”

Speaking at a news conference in Ottawa following a two-day Cabinet planning forum, Carney said Israel’s Ambassador to Canada, Iddo Moed, has been summoned to meet with Foreign Minister Anita Anand, according to Anadolu.

“We expect a full investigation. We expect an immediate explanation of what happened. It’s totally unacceptable,” Carney said, adding that “it’s some of many things that are totally unacceptable that’s going on in the region.”

‘Shocked’ – Belgium

“I was shocked to learn that the Israeli military opened fire today on about twenty diplomats, including a Belgian colleague. Fortunately, he’s fine. These diplomats were on an official visit to Jenin, which was coordinated with the Israeli military, in a convoy of some two dozen clearly recognizable vehicles. Belgium asks Israel for a convincing statement,” Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said.



‘Violation of Diplomatic Norms’ – Qatar

“The state of Qatar strongly condemns the Israeli occupation forces for opening fire on an international diplomatic delegation during its visit to the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, and considered as a violation of international laws, conventions, and diplomatic norms,” the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry urged “the international community to take up its legal and moral responsibilities, address Israel’s violations and breaches of international law and compel Israel to uphold the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations which guarantees immunities for diplomatic missions.”

‘Clear Violation’ – Jordan

“This is a clear violation of international law and international humanitarian law, and a crime that contravenes all diplomatic norms,” Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said.

The Ministry’s official spokesperson, Ambassador Dr. Sufyan Al-Qudah, affirmed Jordan’s “absolute rejection and strong condemnation of this targeting, which constitutes a violation of diplomatic agreements and norms, particularly the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which defines the procedures and controls governing diplomatic work and grants immunities to diplomatic mission.”

Ambassador Qudah “called on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities, compel Israel to immediately halt its aggression against Gaza and its dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank, fulfill the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent, sovereign state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, halt the crimes against them, and hold those responsible accountable.”

‘Investigate the Incident’ – Uruguay

Uruguay’s Foreign Ministry said on its website that it had summoned the Israeli ambassador in Montevideo following the event.

“Uruguay calls on the Israeli government to investigate the incident and take necessary measures to ensure the protection and operational freedom of diplomats accredited to the State of Palestine,” the statement said.

Israel Urged to Clarify – Egypt

A statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates affirmed Egypt’s “categorical rejection of this incident, which flies in the face of diplomatic norms, calling on the Israeli side to clarify the circumstances related to it,” Egypt Today reported.

‘Call for Explanation’ – Japan

Japan on Thursday lodged a protest and sought an explanation from Tel Aviv into the incident, Anadolu reported.

Expressing regret over the incident, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said it has called for an explanation from Tel Aviv and measures to “ensure similar acts do not recur,” Kyodo News reported.

‘Violation of Vienna Convention’ – Mexico

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that two Mexican diplomats were unharmed in the shooting, stressing that the incident constituted a violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

“Israel is a party to the Convention and must respect it,” it added, noting that Mexico would request a full explanation from Israel’s Embassy in Mexico City.

Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente said he would contact the Mexican ambassador in Tel Aviv to ensure the diplomats’ well-being and convey full support from the ministry.

Condemnation – Brazil

Brazil also condemned the incident in a statement published on its government website, recalling that the International Court of Justice had deemed Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal. Brasilia reiterated its demand that Israel cease its military operations in Palestine, Anandolu reported.

