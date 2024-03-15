‘The Rights of Our People’ – Details of Hamas’ Ceasefire Proposal Revealed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas’ ceasefire proposal includes the release of Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, among them 100 who are serving life sentences.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has presented a ceasefire proposal to mediators and the United States that includes the release of Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, according to a proposal seen by the Reuters news agency.

Among the Palestinian prisoners are 100 who are serving life sentences, the agency reported on Friday.

The report added that according to the latest proposal, the initial release of captives would include women, children, elderly, and ill hostages. The captives, including Israeli “female recruits”, will be released in exchange for 700 to 1,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

Hamas also reportedly said that a date for a permanent ceasefire would be agreed upon after the initial exchange of captives and prisoners. A deadline for an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza would also be decided.

The movement proposed that all detainees from both sides would be released in a second stage of the agreement, the agency reported.

Three Phases

Citing informed sources, Al-Jazeera revealed on Friday that the proposal presented by Hamas includes three stages, each lasting 42 days.

According to Al-Jazeera:

In the first stage, Hamas asked for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Al-Rashid and Salah Al-Din Streets in order to allow return of the displaced Palestinians and the entry of aid. Additionally, Hamas offered the release of all female recruits in the first phase, in exchange for 50 Palestinian prisoners, 30 of whom were serving life sentences. In the second stage, a permanent ceasefire should be declared before any further prisoner exchange. In the third phase, a reconstruction process should begin, and the siege imposed on the Strip should end.

Specific Demands

In a statement on Thursday, Hamas said “following up on negotiations through the mediator (brothers) in Egypt and Qatar to stop the aggression on our people in Gaza, provide relief and assistance to them, the return of the displaced to their residences, and the withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Strip, the movement presented today … a comprehensive vision based on these principles and foundations which it deems necessary for the agreement.”

The movement confirmed that the proposal “also includes its perspective regarding the prisoner exchange file, and the movement will remain biased towards the rights of our people and their concerns.”

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday night accused Hamas of “ridiculous demands,” The Times of Israel reported.

Netanyahu’s office said an update on the status of the indirect negotiations would be presented to both the Israeli war cabinet and the larger security cabinet on Friday, the paper said.

Escalating Death Toll

As efforts continue for a ceasefire deal, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said 31,490 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,439 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)