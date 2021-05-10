UN Secretary-General Expresses ‘Deep Concern’ over Developments in Jerusalem

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday expressed his “deep concern” over the continuing violence in occupied East Jerusalem, as well as the possible evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods.

A statement issued by the spokesperson said the Secretary-General urges Israel to cease demolitions and evictions, in line with its obligations under international humanitarian and international human rights law.

+++UPDATE+++ At least 90 #Palestinians were injured as #Israeli occupation forces clamped down on thousands of #worshipers attending or in their way to attend prayers at the #AlAqsa Mosque https://t.co/8eUdlH7JHr via @PalestineChron — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 9, 2021

“Israeli authorities must exercise maximum restraint and respect the right to freedom of peaceful assembly. All leaders have a responsibility to act against extremists and to speak out against all acts of violence and incitement. The Secretary-General urges that the status quo at the holy sites be upheld and respected,” said the spokesperson.

Stun grenades fired at women inside the Al Aqsa Mosque. How media agencies continue to frame this occupation as “two equal sides fighting it out over land and religion” is not just abysmal, it’s disgusting and lazy pic.twitter.com/yBESeDEtBE — لينة (@LinahAlsaafin) May 10, 2021

“The Secretary-General reiterates his commitment, including through the Middle East Quartet, to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of relevant United Nations resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements.”

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)