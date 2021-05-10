UN Secretary-General Expresses ‘Deep Concern’ over Developments in Jerusalem

May 10, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Photo: via Facebook)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday expressed his “deep concern” over the continuing violence in occupied East Jerusalem, as well as the possible evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods.

A statement issued by the spokesperson said the Secretary-General urges Israel to cease demolitions and evictions, in line with its obligations under international humanitarian and international human rights law.

“Israeli authorities must exercise maximum restraint and respect the right to freedom of peaceful assembly. All leaders have a responsibility to act against extremists and to speak out against all acts of violence and incitement. The Secretary-General urges that the status quo at the holy sites be upheld and respected,” said the spokesperson.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his commitment, including through the Middle East Quartet, to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of relevant United Nations resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements.”

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.