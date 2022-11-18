UN Third Committee Approves Resolution Affirming Right of Palestinians to Self-Determination

The Third Committee of the UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution affirming the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination by an overwhelming majority, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

167 countries voted in favor of the resolution, 5 countries voted against it, and 7 countries abstained.

The draft resolution was submitted by Egypt on behalf of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The decision is scheduled to be submitted for approval by the General Assembly in mid-December.

The resolution affirms the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and freedom, as guaranteed by all international laws, and considers this right a prerequisite for achieving a just and comprehensive solution to the Question of Palestine.

