Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound following Gaza Ceasefire (VIDEO)

May 23, 2021 Blog, News, Videos
Jewish settlers invade Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem. (Photo: via Twitter)

A group of Jewish settlers stormed Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Sunday morning under the protection of Israeli police, two days after a ceasefire was announced in the Gaza Strip.

Jewish extremists have regularly stormed the mosque’s compound before but this was the first time that they had forced their way into the holy site for three weeks.

Israeli police deployed in force around the Al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates as the settlers stormed the compound.

An official of the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf (Religious Endowment), which administers the compound, told the New Arab’s Arabic-language service on Sunday morning that the situation was “dangerous” as Jewish settlers continued to enter the mosque.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

