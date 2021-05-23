A group of Jewish settlers stormed Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Sunday morning under the protection of Israeli police, two days after a ceasefire was announced in the Gaza Strip.

On the eve of Secretary Blinken's visit to the region, the Israeli occupying forces today attacked Palestinian worshippers to allow the entry/ protect the raid of over 120 Israeli settlers' into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound – this is the first raid in two weeks. #Jerusalem #Palestine pic.twitter.com/JLwThD29bP — Palestine PLO-NAD (@nadplo) May 23, 2021

Jewish extremists have regularly stormed the mosque’s compound before but this was the first time that they had forced their way into the holy site for three weeks.

The Israeli Occupation extremists call to invade Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque#SaveSheikhJarrah https://t.co/8vIYU0gLg5 — Viva La Vida (@WagdyAtTheWheel) May 19, 2021

Israeli police deployed in force around the Al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates as the settlers stormed the compound.

Israeli settlers posted yesterday a photo with an automatic weapon in front of one of Al-Aqsa mosque doors to invite settlers to storm Al-Aqsa in huge numbers! pic.twitter.com/T9seTVOZN4 — Heba🇵🇸 (#GenocideinGaza) (@GazaPalestine11) May 23, 2021

An official of the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf (Religious Endowment), which administers the compound, told the New Arab’s Arabic-language service on Sunday morning that the situation was “dangerous” as Jewish settlers continued to enter the mosque.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)