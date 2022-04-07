EU Urges Israel to Take Measures to Protect Palestinians

Jewish settlers and Israeli soldiers in the West Bank town of Huwwara. (Photo: via Social Media)

The European Union (EU) has called on Israel to take measures to protect the Palestinians, expressing its concern about the increasing violence of Jewish settlers in the West Bank, Anadolu News Agency reported.

“Under IHL (international humanitarian law), IL (international law), authorities (of Israel) must take all necessary measures to protect Palestinians and their property against settler violence,” the EU Delegation to the Palestinians tweeted on Wednesday.

The delegation said it was “concerned about the recent violence by settlers in the village of At Tuwani and the South Hebron Hills carried out against Palestinian residents and human rights defenders.”

It pointed out that two Israeli human rights defenders were accompanying, on Monday, a Palestinian shepherd and his flock of sheep on private Palestinian land when more than a dozen settlers began harassing and threatening them.

“This is entirely unacceptable,” it said.

“Everyone has the right, individually and in association with others, to participate in peaceful activities against HR (human rights) violations and fundamental freedoms,” the EU added.

From the beginning of this year until March 21, Jewish settlers carried out 128 attacks in the West Bank, 113 of which caused property damage and, in 15 of them, Palestinian were injured, according to the United Nations.

