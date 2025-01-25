Unwavering Gratitude to Gaza – Released Palestinian Prisoners Speak Out

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Freed Palestinian prisoners express heartfelt gratitude to Gaza’s resistance and share powerful messages of hope and unity.

In a series of interviews released to Quds News Network, Palestinian prisoners recently freed in the exchange deal between the resistance and the Israeli occupation forces shared their gratitude and messages of solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Zaid Amer, a freed prisoner from Nablus and a member of the first response cell to the settlers’ burning of the Dawabsheh family, expressed his deep gratitude to Gaza’s resistance fighters.

“Victory is near,” Amer declared, emphasizing that true honor comes from divine empowerment rather than material wealth.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1883204097081536995

Ahmed Badie, another freed prisoner, commended the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, for their ingenuity and determination.

“The Qassam Brigades were creative and surprised the world,” he remarked, noting that those who doubted the endurance of the resistance have been proven wrong.

Azmi Nafaa, also among the released prisoners, expressed his hope for a complete end to the war, allowing the people of Gaza to live in peace and safety.

“The feeling of freedom is wonderful,” Nafaa said, dedicating his newfound joy to Gaza’s people and resistance.

Palestinian prisoners raise the victory sign after their release and arrival in Ramallah as part of the prisoner exchange deal between the resistance and Israel. pic.twitter.com/DgkA4frcN3 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 25, 2025

Mohammed Zayed, released alongside his son from Jenin, shared his pride in the Palestinian people.

“The Palestinian people deserve freedom, life, and dignity,” Zayed stated, dedicating his freedom to the steadfastness of Gaza.

Ahmed Musa, a former member of the Tel Aviv bus bombing cell during the 2021 war, praised Gaza’s resilience and sacrifice.

Palestinian prisoner Nasim Al-Zaitri from occupied Jerusalem reunites with his family after being released as part of the prisoner exchange deal between the resistance and Israel. pic.twitter.com/ic4bKlpsz1 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 25, 2025

“The free people got us out of these prisons,” he said, acknowledging the immense efforts of Gaza’s resistance. Musa called for Palestinian unity, urging all political groups to work together for freedom and justice.

Khalil Muslim, who spent 23 years in Israeli captivity, expressed his overwhelming joy at regaining his freedom.

“We dedicate our joy to the people of Gaza, to those who sacrificed their lives for us,” Muslim said, highlighting the collective spirit of the struggle.

Palestinian prisoner Yusuf Mahdawi from Tulkarm, released as part of an exchange deal, describes the horrific conditions endured by prisoners in Israeli jails, confirming that they are daily subjected to severe beatings. pic.twitter.com/870bZz96eH — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 25, 2025

Other released prisoners, including Abdul Rahman Burqan, Ahmed Khadraj, and Baha Awisat, echoed similar sentiments.

Their messages carried recurring themes of gratitude to Gaza, the resistance, and the martyrs who paved the way for their release.

Khadraj emphasized the deep connection to Al-Aqsa, stating, “Our lives are a sacrifice for Al-Aqsa. Thank you to the resistance and our people in Gaza.”

(PC, QNN)