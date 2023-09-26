US Attacks Israel for ‘Premature’ Announcement on Visa Waiver Program

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that the United States will announce this week that Israeli citizens will no longer require a paper visa to enter the country but the US said the announcement was “entirely premature”.

The United States attacked Israel on Tuesday for making a “premature” announcement on the country’s acceptance into the Visa Waiver Program, Israeli media reported.

According to The Jerusalem Post, a US Embassy spokesperson said that that “the decision was not finalized and the Foreign Ministry statement was entirely premature.”

To obtain a US visa waiver, Israel's government has eased restrictions on a handful of Palestinian Americans, but millions of Palestinians without a US passport still face major apartheid restrictions on their movement — Israel's demographic engineering. https://t.co/TUXrZgFmDc pic.twitter.com/sEayTteG63 — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) September 26, 2023

The Secretary of Homeland Security will reportedly make a determination in the coming days, in consultation with the Secretary of State.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that the United States will announce this week that Israeli citizens will no longer require a paper visa to enter the country and will be able to fly to America with an electronic permit.

