US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Confronts Biden over Support to Israel

May 19, 2021 Blog, News
US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib speaks in opposition of Resolution 246 at the House of Representatives on July 23, 2019. (Photo: Video Grab)

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib confronted President Joe Biden on Tuesday as he arrived in Michigan to visit a Ford factory near her congressional district, The New York Times reported.

Biden and Tlaib were seen shaking hands on a tarmac where she told “the president that he must do more to protect Palestinian lives and human rights”, according to an aid who spoke to the paper the condition of anonymity.

The two held an intense eight-minute conversation, after she accused him of “taking orders” from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Palestinian-American Tlaib has been critical of Biden’s handling of Israel’s onslaught of Gaza, which has killed 217 Palestinians, including 63 children, and wounded more than 1,400 Palestinians in just over a week.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.