US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Confronts Biden over Support to Israel

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib confronted President Joe Biden on Tuesday as he arrived in Michigan to visit a Ford factory near her congressional district, The New York Times reported.

Biden and Tlaib were seen shaking hands on a tarmac where she told “the president that he must do more to protect Palestinian lives and human rights”, according to an aid who spoke to the paper the condition of anonymity.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) confronted President Biden today, reportedly urging him to cease U.S. support for the Israeli military. Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in Congress, has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel’s airstrikes. (AP/Evan Vucci) pic.twitter.com/h2HPnGLh0q — The Recount (@therecount) May 18, 2021

The two held an intense eight-minute conversation, after she accused him of “taking orders” from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Palestinian-American Tlaib has been critical of Biden’s handling of Israel’s onslaught of Gaza, which has killed 217 Palestinians, including 63 children, and wounded more than 1,400 Palestinians in just over a week.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)