US Group Launches Short Film Documenting Israeli Killing of 78 Palestinian Children in 2021

January 29, 2022 Articles, Features, Videos
The latest Israeli attacks killed 254 Palestinians, including 66 children and 39 women. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

As part of its campaign to stop US financial support for the Israeli occupation, the American nonprofit organization If Americans Knew launched on Friday a short film, documenting the Israeli killing of 78 Palestinian children in 2021.

The two-minute film, posted on social media and the group’s website, conveys how many Palestinian children have been killed by the Israeli occupation and how.

If Americans Knew details in the film about how much the US pays to Israel as financial and military aid.

“During Fiscal Year 2020, the US is providing Israel with at least $10.5 million per day in military aid and $0 in military aid to the Palestinians,” the organization stated.

If Americans Knew has called for Congresspeople to show the film during the meetings of the different Congress committees to educate people about the continuous Israeli violations and crimes against Palestinians.

According to Defense for Children International, since 2000, the Israeli occupation has killed around 2,200 Palestinian children.

Moreover, the group added aht between October 2015 and October 2021, Israel kept 41 Palestinian children under administrative detention, including four still enduring illegal detention until today.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

