US Secretary of State Blinken to Visit Palestine, Israel Next Week

March 23, 2022 Blog, News
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (R) with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (Photo: Mahmoud Abbas FB Page)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Israel and the Palestinian Authority next week, Israeli media reported.

Israeli newspaper Ynet News revealed that the visit comes amid fears of an escalation in tensions between Israelis and Palestinian during the month of Ramadan, as well as Israel’s concerns about the Iranian nuclear talks and the removal of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from the list of terrorist organizations.

The US and Israeli sides are also scheduled to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Blinken will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

The report did not specify what topics Blinken would discuss with the Palestinians.

