US to Ensure Israel’s ‘Qualitative Military Advantage’ in The Middle East (VIDEO)

The United States will ensure Israel retains a military advantage in the Middle East under any future US arms deals with the United Arab Emirates, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday.

“The United States has a legal requirement with respect to qualitative military edge. We will continue to honor that,” Pompeo told reporters after a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu said he had been reassured on the issue by Pompeo, who began a Middle East visit that will showcase US support for Israeli-Arab peace efforts and building a front against Iran. It will also include Sudan, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

A US-brokered deal on normalizing relations between Israel and the UAE was announced on August 13. But there has been some dissent in Israel over the prospect of the Gulf power now obtaining advanced US weaponry such as the F-35 stealth fighter jet.

Pompeo said Washington had provided the UAE with military support for more than 20 years, measures he described as needed to stave off shared threats from Iran – also Israel’s rival.

“We’re deeply committed to doing that, to achieving that, and we’ll do it in a way that preserves our commitment to Israel and I’m confident that objective will be achieved,” Pompeo said.

The agreement is considered a severe blow to Palestinian efforts aimed at isolating Israel regionally and internationally until it ends its military occupation and apartheid-like system in occupied Palestine.

