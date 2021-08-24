Israeli Army Announces Drill near Lebanon Border amid Tension with Hezbollah

August 24, 2021 Blog, News
Tension has been running high on the Lebanon-Israel border. (Photo: Supplied)

The Israeli army announced military drills near the border with Lebanon on Tuesday, weeks after an exchange of fire sharply raised tensions between the country and Lebanese militant group, Hezbollah.

The artillery drills are pre-planned and not the result of a security assessment, the military said in a statement reported by Israeli media.

Earlier this month, Hezbollah said it fired dozens of rockets near Israeli positions in the area – the first direct attack on Israeli territory claimed by the group since 2019.

The attack was an apparent response to an Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon the previous day, itself the first Israeli air raids on Lebanon in seven years.

After the exchange, Israeli said it did “not wish to escalate to a full war”. Hezbollah echoed that de-escalatory tone but vowed a “suitable and proportionate” response to any Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.