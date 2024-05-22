Sniping Three at a Time – Resistance Roundup – Day 229

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In typical Al-Qassam or Al-Quds Brigades videos, Israeli soldiers are sniped one at a time. Today, three soldiers were shot in the same operation.

But what does this mean?

Al-Qassam has developed its own sniper rifle, called Al-Ghoul. It is an improvisation of an existing rifle that is able to hit targets at a distance of nearly two kilometers.

A single operation involving Al-Ghoul is quite complex, since it requires several Qassam fighters, assessing the area, determining the target, often creating cover to the fighter doing the actual sniping, and much more.

For Al-Qassam to be able to hit three soldiers all at once, it means that three snipers were involved and that the fighters in northern Gaza are now operating at a degree of comfort unprecedented since the start of the war.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting Isareli vehicles on the axes of advance in the Brazilian neighborhood and Salah Al-Din gate south of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/iCrLh1TD27 pic.twitter.com/n11igZeIm3 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 22, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target two military bulldozers of the D9 type with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and a Shuath explosive device in the Brazilian neighborhood on the Palestinian-Egyptian border southeast of Rafah city. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist armored personnel carrier with a tandem shell around the Salah Al-Din Gate southeast of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. “In a complex operation, Al-Qassam fighters were able to ambush a Zionist infantry patrol consisting of 10 soldiers in a night ambush by targeting them with a Ra’adiyah explosive device and throwing hand grenades. “When the rescue force arrived, our fighters detonated a Shuath explosive device, resulting in the members of the two forces being killed and wounded near the Agricultural School north of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades destroy a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell near the Bahloul building in the Brazilian neighborhood southeast of Rafah city. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a military bulldozer of type D9 with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Brazilian neighborhood on the Palestinian-Egyptian border southeast of Rafah city. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to snipe three Zionist soldiers north of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Brazilian neighborhood, southeast of the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters eliminated two Zionist soldiers from point blank range in the Brazilian neighborhood, southeast of the city of Rafah. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard gatherings of enemy forces at the Civil Administration site east of the city of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip with mortar shells.”

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen sniping three Israeli soldiers, including an officer, north of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/iCrLh1TD27 pic.twitter.com/YBzeFUKEGq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 22, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We downed a Zionist drone and took control of it while it was carrying out intelligence missions in the northern Gaza Strip.

“We bombed an enemy site on the supply line of the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City with a barrage of mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, 22-05-2024, targeted the Al-Sadh site with artillery shells weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 16:00 on Wednesday, 22-05-2024, targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in the Avivim settlement with appropriate weapons and they directly hit it.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 05:15 PM on Wednesday, 22-05-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 05:25 PM on Wednesday, 22-05-2024, targeted the Al-Baghdadi site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

In this video, Al-Quds Brigades fighters are seen downing a zionist drone and taking control of it while it was carrying out intelligence missions in the northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/Jt96QcsxDd — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 22, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on the afternoon of Wednesday, 22-05-2024, targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in the Kfar Giladi settlement with rocket weapons.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:38 PM on Wednesday, 22-05-2024, targeted the Jal Al-Alam site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 7:55 PM on Wednesday, 22-05-2024, targeted Al-Tahyat Hill with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with attack drones on the artillery positions of the newly established 403rd Battalion south of Beit Hillel, where the locations and positions of its officers and soldiers were targeted and the targets were struck accurately.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)