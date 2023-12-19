US Voters Widely Disapprove of Biden’s Gaza Approach – Poll

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A poll has found that the majority of American voters disapprove of the way US President Joe Biden is handling Israel’s war on Gaza.

According to a New York Times/Sienna College poll, which was published on Tuesday, a total of 57 percent of US voters disapproved of Biden’s approach, while 33 percent supported it.

That is nearly three-quarters of voters voicing their dissatisfaction with Biden’s approach to the situation.

The poll also found that younger Americans are far more critical than older voters of both Israel’s conduct and the administration’s response to the war in Gaza, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

“The findings of the Times/Siena poll hold portents not only for Mr. Biden as he enters the 2024 re-election year but also for long-term relations between Israel and the US,” the report noted.

The poll found that the president’s job approval rating has dropped to 37 percent, “down two points from the last poll conducted in July”.

“Given a choice of two courses of action”, 44 percent of the US voters said that “Israel should stop its military campaign to protect against civilian casualties.”

Only 39 percent believed that Israel should continue its military campaign despite the massive loss of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.



Moreover, nearly half of US voters think that “Israel is intentionally killing civilians”.

The percentage of voters who think “that Israel is not taking enough precautions to avoid civilian casualties” is even higher, reaching “48 percent of all voters”.

The poll, of 1,016 registered voters nationwide, was conducted in English and Spanish on cellular and landline telephones from December 10 to 14, 2023.

