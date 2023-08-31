‘Walking for Freedom’: Activists Climb ‘Stanage’ to Display Solidarity with Palestine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The #TeamFOA activists trekked to the very top of Stanage Edge in the Peak District to increase awareness and raise vital funds for Palestine.

Solidarity with Palestine around the world can express itself in myriad ways.

Speaking and reaching out, educating, lobbying with politicians, boycotting Israeli products and charity work are all ways in which activists convey their solidarity.

Activities that require physical efforts – walking, running, cycling, and climbing – are particularly important, as they can serve as an opportunity to cement the activist’s relationship with Palestine while building a sense of community, and also raising funds.

This is precisely what over 100 Friends of Al-Aqsa – a pro-Palestine UK-based NGO – did on Sunday.

In a statement, a copy of which was sent to The Palestine Chronicle, FoA said that “the day was an incredible success – not only did the walkers raise much-needed funds, but everyone left feeling inspired with a stronger determination than ever to increase their efforts to help free Palestine.”

According to the statement, the walkers came from diverse backgrounds and different parts of the UK, showing that solidarity with Palestine has no boundaries.

“This event not only achieved its goals of raising awareness and vital funds but also strengthened a sense of unity among #TeamFOA, and inspired more determination to keep campaigning for freedom, justice and equality for Palestinians.”

FoA is a UK-based NGO “demanding political change for Palestine.”

It describes itself, on its website, as an organization that has been “at the forefront of campaigning for Palestine for 25 years and we’re proud to be the most-followed anti-apartheid organization in the UK.”

“Our work is led by volunteers and based on international law and UN resolutions.”

