GAZA LIVE BLOG: Thousands of Families Massacred | Clashes at Knesset | Netanyahu Tries to Evade Investigation – Day 285

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Thousands of families in Gaza have been removed from civil records in Gaza, according to Al-Jazeera. Clashes took place at the Knesset committee meeting to discuss the Haredi recruitment plan as Israeli officials told Yedioth Ahronoth that every time there is progress in negotiations, a minister threatens to withdraw. According to the Israeli newspaper Walla, Netanyahu is looking for ways to evade the formation of a committee of inquiry into the October 7 failure. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,584 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,881 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Wednesday, July 17, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Thousands of families have been removed from civil records in Gaza.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Clashes at Knesset committee meeting to discuss Haredi recruitment plan.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (citing Israeli official): Every time there is progress in negotiations, a minister threatens to withdraw.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted the Shakoush area northwest of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

An Israeli soldier posted this image today on his Instagram, proudly displaying Palestinian civilians they have kidnapped from Rafah city. The Palestinians appeared to be tortured while handcuffed and blindfolded, and their current whereabouts are unknown. pic.twitter.com/qb2Z8AIR0W — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 16, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army released 16 prisoners from the Gaza Strip, including an elderly woman, at the Kissufim military checkpoint east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

WALLA: Netanyahu is looking for ways to evade the formation of a committee of inquiry into the October 7 failure.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian ‘security forces’ destroy explosive devices prepared to confront the occupation forces in Tulkarm.

Wednesday, July 17, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Hezbollah targeted settlements whose residents were not evacuated.

MSF: We have been witnessing ongoing deaths and psychological trauma in Gaza for nine months.

Wednesday, July 17, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Intensive Israeli shelling on Nuseirat and Bureij camps in central Gaza.

Wednesday, July 17, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

PENTAGON: The Pentagon said that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Galant , that the temporary dock in Gaza will soon stop working.

Wednesday, July 17, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Two Israeli raids on the towns of Aita al-Shaab and al-Bustan in southern Lebanon.

HEZBOLLAH: Hezbollah says it fired “dozens of Katyusha rockets at the settlements of Kfar Hoshen, Orhagnoz, Bariohai and Meron in response to enemy attacks.”

