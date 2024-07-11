‘Leading Israel to Ruin’ – Extensive Damage in Israel after Hezbollah Drone Attack

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli was seriously injured on Thursday when a drone launched from Lebanon crashed in the Western Galilee.

The Israeli army confirmed that several drones launched from southern Lebanon had fallen in northern Israel, while the Lebanese group Hezbollah reported attacks on two Israeli military headquarters.

Israeli media reported that a person was seriously injured in the Kabri area, east of Nahariya, due to the recent shelling from Lebanon. Israeli radio indicated that the bombing caused significant damage to the town of Al-Kabri in Upper Galilee.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent confirmed that air raid sirens were heard in the Upper Galilee following drone infiltrations from southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah announced that it had launched an attack with a squadron of drones on the headquarters of the artillery battalion of the 146th Division in the Israeli army, located south of the Kabri area in northern Israel.

They also bombed newly built technical equipment at the Israeli Al-Malikiyah site, confirming direct hits.

In response, Israeli artillery reportedly shelled areas surrounding the towns of Naqoura and Tyre Harfa in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese News Agency reported that the outskirts of the town of Alma al-Shaab were also shelled by Israeli artillery, causing fires in forests and olive groves.

Additionally, phosphorous artillery shelling targeted the southern and eastern outskirts of the town of Mays al-Jabal, with interceptor missiles exploding in the skies above the town and surrounding areas.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

The escalation between Tel Aviv and Hezbollah has increased in recent weeks, raising fears of a full-scale war. The Israeli army has announced the approval of operational plans for a large-scale attack on Lebanon.

‘Leading Israel to Ruin’

Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, stated on Wednesday that his group would support whatever the Palestinian Movement Hamas accepts, emphasizing that if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues the battle, it will lead Israel to ruin.

Nasrallah’s remarks came during a televised speech at a memorial service for party leader Mohammad Nehme Nasser, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the southern Lebanese city of Tyre last week.

He stressed that Hamas is negotiating on behalf of itself, Palestinian factions, and the axis of resistance, and Hezbollah is aligned with Hamas’s stance because Gaza bears the greatest burden in this conflict.

Nasrallah highlighted that his party has turned the northern front of Israel into a front supporting Gaza’s resistance, aiming to deplete the enemy in terms of human, economic, and moral resources.

🇱🇧 Leader of the Islamic Resistance Hezbollah, Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, makes a major promise to the Israelis pic.twitter.com/oF1Aveu9v6 — Hussain 🇱🇧 (@Baseeji_313) July 11, 2024

He stated that stopping the war in Gaza is the only way to cease hostilities on the northern front, pending an agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Nasrallah also responded to Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz’s threat, demanding that Hezbollah withdraw beyond the Litani River. He remarked that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s claim that a tank leaving Rafah could reach the Litani is contradicted by videos showing its destruction by Palestinian Resistance.

Nasrallah vowed to defend Lebanon if Israel attacks after a Gaza ceasefire, urging his fighters and supporters to remain prepared for the worst-case scenario while hoping for the best.

In a related context, Yisrael Ziv, commander of the Operations Division in the Israeli army, stated in an interview with Channel 12 that Israel is facing a war of attrition with Hezbollah in Lebanon and must make decisive decisions.

He criticized the current government as being incapable of managing the war, both on the border with Lebanon and in the Gaza Strip.

(PC, AJA)