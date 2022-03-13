WATCH: Egyptian Athlete Ali Farag Calls out Double Standards on Ukraine Coverage

Egyptian professional squash star Ali Farag called out double standards on Ukraine coverage on Saturday, after winning the world squash tournament for Optasia held in London’s Wimbledon.

“We all see what’s going on in the world at the moment with Ukraine, and no one is happy with what’s going on. No one should accept any killings in the world or any oppression,” Farag said during the award ceremony, in a video that went viral on social media.

Egyptian athlete @AliFarag: "We've never been allowed to speak about #politics in #sports but all of a sudden it's allowed. I hope people look at oppression everywhere around the world. #Palestinians have been going through that for the past 74 years."

Farag added that this is an opportunity to also highlight the suffering in Palestine as a result of the Israeli occupation.

“We have never been allowed to peak about politics in sports but all of a sudden it’s allowed,” Farag said, adding: “So now that we are allowed, I hope that people also look at the oppression everywhere in the world. Palestinians have been going through that for the past 74 years.”

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)