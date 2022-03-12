In U-Turn, Ukraine Wants to Negotiate with Russia in Israel

March 12, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Photo: Government of Ukraine, via Wikimedia Commons)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested on Saturday that future negotiations between his country and Russia could be held in Israel, Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel reported. 

Speaking at a special briefing for reporters from Kyiv, under heavy guard, Zelensky said that he believed Israel could provide security guarantees for his country and that “Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett would have a positive influence on negotiations”, according to The Times of Israel.

Zelensky reportedly added that Ukrainian immigrants were among Israel’s founders, “who brought with them their history and their desire to build a great country, as it is now. So it’s not bad at all for us to have such mediation.”

On Friday, Walla news, the Jerusalem Post and US-based news site Axios had reported a top Ukrainian official as saying that Bennett had urged Ukraine to surrender to Russia.

On Saturday, however, Ukrainian adviser Mykhailo Podolyak denied the report, saying on Twitter that “this is impossible for military & political reasons”.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

