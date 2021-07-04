WATCH: Israeli Army Bombs Gaza, Violating Ceasefire for Fourth Time

Israeli warplanes struck several locations across the Gaza strip tonight, in the third such incident since a ceasefire was signed between resistance factions in the enclave and the occupation.

Local sources said Israeli strikes shook Bader and Al Sudaniyyah in the besieged strip.

Israeli media reported that the Israeli army bombarded targets in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons fired from Gaza.

On May 21, Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement that ended one of the most violent Israeli assaults on the besieged enclave since 2014. Over 11 days of bombing, occupation forces killed nearly 260 Palestinians, including 66 children, and forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.

(Palestine Chronicle, QNN, Social Media)