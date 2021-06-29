WATCH: Israeli Forces Begin Demolition of Silwan Neighborhood in Jerusalem

June 29, 2021 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Human rights groups have said Israel is ethnically cleansing the East Jerusalem neighborhood and colonizing the occupied territories. (Photo: Oren Ziv, via ActiveStills.org)

Israeli occupation forces this morning raided the Silwan neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem, amid plans to demolish Palestinian homes in the area.

 

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

 

Un post condiviso da The Palestine Chronicle (@palestinechron)

According to local residents, Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters and rubber-coated steel bullets at the Palestinians who had gathered to stop the demolitions in the Al-Bustan neighborhood. Mosques called on residents to gather to protect their homes, eyewitnesses said.

There has been no comment from Israeli authorities on the report.

 

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

 

Un post condiviso da The Palestine Chronicle (@palestinechron)

Local officials in Silwan warned of Israeli plans to demolish around 100 homes in Al-Bustan under the pretext that they lack the almost impossible to obtain building permits in order to construct a biblical garden.

Israeli occupation authorities have already issued demolition orders to 13 Palestinian homes in Al-Bustan quarter.

Human rights groups have said Israel is ethnically cleansing the East Jerusalem neighborhood and colonizing the occupied territories.

(MEMO, PC, Social media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.