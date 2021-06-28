WATCH: ‘With Hope Nothing is Impossible’: The Palestine Chronicle Football Squad Ready for Action

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

‘Believe firmly, because with hope nothing is impossible’.

Watch this short clip of The Palestine Chronicle-sponsored Youth Stars Center football team in Gaza, as they receive their new cleats and feature their Palestine Chronicle shorts and jerseys. The players also now have access to a grass field for their regular training sessions.

These are some of the statements made by the kids in the video:

“I can’t believe that we have full uniforms like football players on television”

“Jerseys, shorts, cleats, and a field: This is a dream come true”

“We would like to thank everyone who has helped us make this dream a reality”

And the sweetest of all: “Everything is going to be just fine”.

Note: All funds allocated to sponsor the Gaza team come from personal donations from Palestine Chronicle staff. However, if you wish to help, please contact us directly and we will put you in touch with the team managers in Gaza.

GO YOUTH STARS CENTER!

(The Palestine Chronicle)