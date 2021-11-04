WATCH: Israeli Forces Storm Dome of the Rock at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli soldiers regularly storm Al-Aqsa compound and attack Palestinian worshippers. (Photo: File)

Israeli occupation forces stormed the Dome of the Rock in Al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday, in an attempt to prevent maintenance work, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

Local sources said that Israeli police officers tried to obstruct the electrical maintenance work carried out by the Reconstruction Committee at the Dome of the Rock.

According to the report, altercations took place between the director of the Reconstruction Committee, Bassam Al-Hallaq, and the police, who threatened to take him to a detention center in Jerusalem.

Some 126 Jewish Israelis stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque Thursday morning and carried out tours in its courtyards, as well as performing rituals in the eastern section of it, the report added.

Since the occupation of Jerusalem in 1967, the occupation authorities control the keys to the Mughrabi Gate and, through it, Jewish Israelis and occupation forces carry out daily incursions.

