‘Jewish Woman’ Killed by Israeli Soldiers at Hebron Military Checkpoint

The Israeli occupation army said that a Palestinian woman was killed at a military checkpoint south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), before the statement was retracted, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Later, Israeli media reported that the woman killed was a ‘mentally ill’ Israeli woman who had designed herself as a Palestinian.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, the Israeli occupation army said in a statement that “a Palestinian woman was neutralized at a military checkpoint south of Hebron when she tried to carry out an attack.”

But later, the Israeli Army Radio tweeted that “a Jewish girl was the one who pulled a gun at a military checkpoint near Hebron, before she was shot (by Israeli soldiers) thinking that she was a Palestinian who was about to carry out an attack.”

South of Hebron, the Zionist army killed an "Israeli" woman who was carrying a pistol. The occupation Zionist soldiers shot and killed her, believing that she is Palestinian. pic.twitter.com/L5IpX912Zh — Prof Ahmed El Tayyan 🇵🇸 (@TayyanEl) May 9, 2023

“The suspicion of carrying out an attack on a checkpoint south of Hebron has been ruled out,” the Israeli army added, without clarifying the condition of the girl who was shot.

In a related context, the Israeli Channel 12 said that the girl, who recently ended her service as an Israeli army soldier, disguised herself as an Arab woman and ran towards the security forces at the checkpoint, holding a gun in her hand and shouting, “God is great”, before she was shot.

The Israeli radio added that shortly after, it became clear that she was not a “terrorist”, but “an Israeli girl who apparently intended to commit suicide.”

The girl reportedly wrote to one of her friends on WhatsApp before the incident, “If an ordinary Israeli Jew wants to die, he should wear Arab clothes, run with a fake sound gun towards a checkpoint in the Palestinian territories, and shout Allahu Akbar because he wants to be shot because he wants to die.”

(Aljazeera, agencies, PC)