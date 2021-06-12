WATCH: Israeli Soldiers Open Fire, Injure Woman near Jerusalem

Israeli forces shot a Palestinian woman at the Qalandia checkpoint. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli occupation forces opened gunfire today at a Palestinian woman and injured her at Qalandia checkpoint, near occupied Jerusalem, according to witnesses.

The woman was left bleeding helplessly on the ground, and soldiers blocked access to medics to provide her with medical treatment.

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported. 

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

