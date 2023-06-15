Israeli Soldier Who Killed Palestinian Toddler Mohammed Tamimi Will Not Face Disciplinary Action

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army decided that the soldier who fatally shot a two-year-old Palestinian toddler in the Nabi Saleh village will not face any disciplinary action, Israeli media reported.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that “according to an inquiry released by the IDF on Wednesday, the soldier mistakenly believed that the toddler, Mohammed Tamimi, and his father, Haitham, had fired at him”.

According to the Israeli military inquiry, “the incident was triggered by a report of shooting near the West Bank settlement Neve Zuf from a hill close to Nabi Saleh”.

The Israeli army “admitted to deficiencies in command, control, and communication among the forces on the ground, leading to erroneous decisions.”

On June 2, Mohammed Tamimi was with his father and mother in their car when a bullet fired by soldiers hit the boy’s head and injured the father in his shoulder.

The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he remained on life support until he was pronounced dead on June 5.

Marva Tamimi, Mohammed’s mother, said that the Israeli soldiers shot her husband and son from a relatively close range, according to Haaretz. She reportedly stated that Israeli “soldiers would often hide near the yard of their house, specifically under the fence that separated the house from the road, at a distance of approximately 50 meters.”

