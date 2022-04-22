WATCH: Scores of Palestinians Injured in Israeli Raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Scores of Palestinian worshippers were injured on Friday morning in a fresh Israeli raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Today’s raid is the latest in a series of almost daily attacks since April 15, when Israeli forces have used brutal force against Muslim worshippers to empty the holy site and make way for Jewish settlers to celebrate Passover there.

BREAKING: An Israeli drone fires tear gas canisters at worshipers inside the courtyards of #AlAqsa Mosque after performing the third Friday prayer of Ramadan.#AlAqsaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/Btu7AMzjWP — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) April 22, 2022

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that 31 Palestinians were wounded in the attack while many others sustained suffocation from tear gas inhalation. Two of the injuries were critical, while a total of 11 cases were moved to the hospital.

At least one wounded worshipper was arrested by Israeli forces.

Over the past week, raids by Israeli police into the holy compound were followed by groups of Jewish settlers gradually entering the holy site under heavy Israeli police protection to perform rituals and celebrations marking Passover.

A fire broke out at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound after #Israeli soldiers fired teargas canisters and incendiary bullets at #Palestinian worshippers. (Video: Days of Palestine) pic.twitter.com/pOPZBJE9ZD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 22, 2022

Countries around the world have voiced their concern over Israel’s attempts to change the status quo at the holy site by allowing fanatic Israeli Jewish settlers to enter and pray inside the mosque, which is the third holiest site for Muslims around the world after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)