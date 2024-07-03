Exposing the Official Account – Resistance Roundup – Day 271

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

What the Israeli government and military officials are saying seems to be vastly different from the reality on the ground in Gaza.

While the Israeli military keeps talking about tactical achievements in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, or in the Rafah area, in the south, statements and videos from Al-Qassam today contradict the official Israeli accounts.

Palestinian Resistance attacks against the Israeli army today, per the Resistance’s own statements, have taken place in the following areas: Shejaiya, Halal Market, Rafah Municipality Stadium, and Tal Al-Hawa, in addition to other areas.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target two Zionist Merkava tanks with two Al-Yassin 105 shells in the western camp in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of the city of Rafah. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard enemy forces penetrating the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted enemy forces penetrating the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam fighters, with supporting fire, attacked the command headquarters of the occupying forces entrenched in the Shejaiya neighborhood in the east of Gaza City using appropriate weapons. This resulted in a number of personnel at the site being killed or injured. Our fighters observed the landing of helicopter flights to evacuate them.”

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen trapping an Israeli force in an ambush inside a building they were barricaded in in the Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/hmBlmQ34xD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 3, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We targeted, with an RPG shell, a Zionist D9 military bulldozer at the Halal Market intersection in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. “We bombed with regular and heavy mortar shells the Zionist enemy’s gatherings stationed at Al-Muntar Hill, east of the Shejaiya neighborhood. “We bombarded Zionist enemy concentrations positioned at Al-Mantar Hill, east of the Shejaiya neighborhood with standard and heavy-caliber mortar shells. “We destroyed a Zionist Merkava tank with an armor-piercing Thaqib explosive device in the vicinity of Rafah Municipal Stadium in the center of Rafah.

⚡️ Quds Brigades: targeting a Zionist military vehicle and bombarding enemy soldiers with mortar shells in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip pic.twitter.com/RDBJJJTbzL — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) July 3, 2024

“We detonated a ground explosive device that was planted in advance in an advancing Zionist military vehicle on Street 10 south of Tal Al-Hawa in Gaza City. “We bombed the settlements of the Gaza envelope with a rocket barrage. “In coordination with the Mujahideen Brigades, we bombed enemy soldiers and vehicles on the axis of advance in Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza with a barrage of mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 04:00 on Wednesday, 03-07-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at the Malikiyah site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 04:10 PM on Wednesday, 03-07-2024, targeted the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 04:10 PM on Wednesday, 03-07-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at Al-Tayhat Triangle with rocket weapons, hitting them directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 04:10 on Wednesday, 03-07-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday, 03-07-2024, bombarded the headquarters of the Golan Brigade 210th in the Nafah barracks and the air and missile defense headquarters in the Keila barracks with one hundred Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday, 03-07-2024, targeted the Al-Rahib site with artillery shells, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday, 03-07-2024, at 06:37 PM, bombed the headquarters of the battalion affiliated with the ground forces in the Keila barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday, 03-07-2024, at 06:43 PM, bombed the Zarit barracks with Burkan missiles. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 07:00 PM on Wednesday, 03-07-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at the Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons.”

