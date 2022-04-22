Palestinian Youth Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli gunfire in Jenin

Lutfi Ibrahim Labadi, 20, succumbed on Thursday night to wounds he sustained during an Israeli military raid in the town of Al-Yamun, near Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Labadi had been critically injured by Israeli bullets during a military raid last week, and had been in hospital until he died of his wounds on Thursday night.

Lutfi Ibrahim Labadi, 20, from the town of Yamoun, west of Jenin, eventually died of his wounds by occupation forces fire last week

At least six Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation forces in a crackdown on the Jenin province during in two weeks.

