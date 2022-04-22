Palestinian Youth Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli gunfire in Jenin

Lutfi Ibrahim Labadi, 20, was killed by Israeli forces near Jenin. (Photo: via Social Media)

Lutfi Ibrahim Labadi, 20, succumbed on Thursday night to wounds he sustained during an Israeli military raid in the town of Al-Yamun, near Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Labadi had been critically injured by Israeli bullets during a military raid last week, and had been in hospital until he died of his wounds on Thursday night.

At least six Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation forces in a crackdown on the Jenin province during in two weeks.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

