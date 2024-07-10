‘Largest and Widest’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 278

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Gaza-based Al-Aqsa TV described the latest video released by the Al-Qassam Brigades as “the largest and widest Qassam operation during Al-Aqsa Flood”.

The description was a reference to Al-Qassam’s latest video, showing a raid on “fortified enemy operations command headquarters in the vicinity of Tal Zorob, southeast of Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood in the city of Rafah.”

The details of the operation can be found below, along with the latest statements made by various Palestinian groups in Gaza on Wednesday.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to ambush a Zionist infantry force by detonating two anti-personnel Television explosive devices as soon as the force reached the kill zone of the ambush, causing all members of the force to be killed or injured in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to snipe a Zionist soldier in the industrial area in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, west of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to detonate an anti-personnel explosive device on a Zionist engineering infantry force, causing its members to be killed and wounded, near the Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Mosque in the Brazil neighborhood, east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

“After returning from the combat lines, our fighters reported that they successfully targeted three Israeli Merkava tanks with two Shuath explosives and an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the industrial area around the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in the south of Gaza City. “WATCH: The raid on the fortified enemy operations command headquarters in the vicinity of Tal Zorob, southeast of Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood in the city of Rafah.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters were able to detonate 3 Zionist military vehicles with pre-planted ground explosives in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City. “We bombarded the gatherings of enemy forces that infiltrated the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, west of Gaza City, with mortar shells, achieving direct casualties among their ranks. “We bombarded a gathering of Zionist soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of the Al-Mintar area in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, with mortar shells. “We bombed with mortar shells the Zionist enemy gatherings in the industrial area in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, west of Gaza City. “We bombed Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles invading the vicinity of Metro Mall on Shuhada Street west of Gaza City with mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday, 10-07-2024, bombarded the Israeli enemy’s artillery positions in Al-Zaoura in the occupied Syrian Golan with dozens of Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, 10/7/2024, targeted buildings where enemy soldiers are positioned in the Shtula settlement with appropriate weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, 10/7/2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of assault drones that targeted the artillery battalion headquarters of the 210th Brigade at the Yarden barracks. The attack precisely hit the positions of its officers and soldiers, causing them to fall between killed and wounded. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:20 PM on Wednesday, 10-07-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli soldiers between the Ramtha and Al-Samaqa sites in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.”

