West Bank Death Toll Rises – Israeli Army Kills Five Palestinians near Tulkarm

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least five Palestinians were killed on Saturday in an Israeli drone attack targeting a vehicle in the northern occupied West Bank, Palestinian media reported.

According to the Palestinian official news agency, WAFA, “An Israeli army drone Saturday morning targeted a Palestinian vehicle on the Zeita-Attil Road, northeast of the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm, killing five Palestinians.”

The charred bodies of five people were brought to the city’s Thabet Thabet Government Hospital, it added, quoting the hospital director.

Following the airstrike, Israeli occupation forces stormed and cordoned the scene off, blocking residents from approaching, WAFA reported.

The Israeli army confirmed the attack without providing any details.

Sources told Al-Jazeera that one of the targets in the Israeli raid is Haitham Bleidi, a leader in the Qassam Brigades, the military arm of the Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas.

One of the other fatalities was identified as Yaytham Nuriddin Bleidi, 25, from the Tulkarm refugee camp, according to WAFA.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces, supported by military vehicles, stormed neighborhoods in Tulkarm at dawn, stormed the Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah Allah, and raided a number of houses.

In other developments, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the death of volunteer paramedic Tamer Saqr from critical injuries sustained a few days ago during the Israeli occupation forces’ raid in the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus in the West Bank.

Saqr, 21, was critically wounded last Sunday by Israeli bullets in Balata camp, where the Israeli army stormed the camp amid heavy gunfire, killing two and wounding scores more, according to official Palestinian sources.

This brings the number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, to 595, during the wave of escalation coinciding with the devastating war on the Gaza Strip starting on October 7, October 2023. The Palestinian casualties include 144 children. Additionally, an estimated 5,400 Palestinians were wounded, and about 9,890 detainees.

(AA, AJA, PC)