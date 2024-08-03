GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel on ‘High Alert’ | New Massacres in Central Gaza | US: ‘Additional Support’ – Day 302

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that Israel is on high alert in anticipation of a broad Iranian response, amid estimates that electricity and communications lines will be targeted. Several Palestinians were killed and injured in Israeli strikes targeting the Al-Bureij camp and the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, in central Gaza. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin informed his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant of additional measures to support Israel’s defense. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,550 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,280 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Saturday, August 3, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Civil defense crews recovered the bodies of two martyrs from the town of Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

NYT: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered US forces to move to defend Israel if it comes under attack.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli Al-Asi site was targeted opposite the town of Mays al-Jabal in southern Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in areas of the Upper Galilee in northern Israel.

Saturday, August 3, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

KAN: Officials and public employees in Britain have frozen applications to renew licenses to export weapons to Israel.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: One person was killed and two others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a car in the vicinity of the town of Al-Bazourieh in southern Lebanon.

Saturday, August 3, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and another was injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted areas east of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City, in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli occupation forces fire smoke bombs amid artillery shelling north of Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/VHSvXcP1h2 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 3, 2024

US OFFICIAL: Two US Navy destroyers will head to the Mediterranean via the Red Sea. One of the destroyers may remain in the Mediterranean if necessary.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone bombed a car between the towns of Al-Bazouriyeh and Wadi Jilo in southern Lebanon.

MAARIV:

The Israeli army decided to stop vacations for all its combat units. Israel is on high alert in anticipation of a broad Iranian response, amid estimates that electricity and communications lines will be targeted.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed a gathering of occupation soldiers on the supply line in the Netzarim axis with a number of mortar shells.

Saturday, August 3, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army artillery shelled the northern edges of Block 1 in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a house in the Miraj area, south of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Saturday, August 3, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

MEDICAL SOURCES: Five Palestinians were killed when an Israeli drone bombed a Palestinian vehicle near the village of Zeita in Tulkarm, north of the West Bank.

Saturday, August 3, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

NYT: More than 20 people arrested in Iran over Haniyeh’s assassination. The officials said those arrested included intelligence officers, military officials and employees of the guest house.

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinian citizens were killed when an Israeli army drone bombed a vehicle near the town of Zeita, north of the West Bank.

Saturday, August 3, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A mother and her child were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Saturday, August 3, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

AXIOS (citing US officials): Iran’s response may also include Hezbollah’s involvement in Lebanon. Iran’s response may be similar in style to the April 13 attack and perhaps even broader in scope.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli airstrike on Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

A video shows Civil Defense crews pulling out injured Palestinians from under the rubble after the Israeli occupation bombed a home in the Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/8Li2pLRivc — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 2, 2024

Saturday, August 3, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin informed his Israeli counterpart Yoav Galant of additional US measures to support Israel’s defense.

PENTAGON: Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment of the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln to replace the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt in the Middle East.

WALL STREET JOURNAL: Attempts to persuade Tehran not to escalate will not be useful in light of the Israeli attacks. Tehran’s response would be surprising and strong.

CHANNEL 12: Hungarian airline Wizz Air has canceled all flights to and from Israel and Jordan until August 4 due to escalating tensions in the region.

PENTAGON: The United States is sending additional fighter squadrons to the Middle East.

Saturday, August 3, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAEL HAYOM: Estimates in Israel indicate that Iran will launch huge missiles in its expected response to the assassination of the head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh.

LEBANESE AUTHORITIES: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation in Lebanon said that the information circulating about the cancellation of flights to and from Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut is not true.

AL-JAZEERA: an Israeli raid targeted the Syrian border area of ​​Al-Qusayr, opposite the Hermel district in eastern Lebanon, after confirming that previous raids had hit the vicinity of the same area.

TURKISH AIRLINES: Turkish Airlines has postponed flights to Iran tonight due to tensions between Israel and Iran.

Friday, August 2, 11:30 pm (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: The website of Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv was down due to heavy pressure from travelers, amid security tensions, airlines canceling flights to Israel, and Israelis seeking to travel.

