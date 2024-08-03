Humanitarian Disaster – Gaza’s Death Toll Surges amid Continued Israeli Strikes

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported that the Israeli occupation committed three massacres within 24 hours, resulting in 31 deaths and 62 injuries.

An Israeli drone strike in the eastern part of the Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, killed two people and critically injured another.

Al-Jazeera reported that five Palestinians, including a child and three women, were killed in an Israeli attack on a house in the Miraj area of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

In the central Gaza Strip, the Israeli army shelled the northern edges of Block 1 in the Al-Bureij camp, according to Al-Jazeera.

Earlier, an Israeli airstrike near Al-Safa Mosque, also in the Al-Bureij camp, resulted in the deaths of a mother and her child.

Three Palestinians were killed and others injured near the Jordanian Hospital in Tal Al-Hawa, south of Gaza City.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,550 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,280 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA, WAFA)