West Bank Escalation – Two Palestinians Killed, Paramedic Shot in Tulkarm

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two Palestinians, including a woman, were shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday in the occupied northern West Bank city of Tulkarm, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Ministry of Health said one of the deceased, shot by live ammunition, was identified as Ahmad Majduba, aged 24, while the identity of the female was still unknown.

Earlier, Israeli military vehicles stormed Tulkarm and its camp and besieged the Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital, according to WAFA.

At least ten other Palestinians were injured in the military incursion and transferred to hospital.

Israeli forces fired live ammunition, sound bombs and teargas toward residents, as they ordered store owners to shut shop and leave, which caused a severe traffic jam in the area of the Thabet Thabet roundabout, Nablus Street and the vicinity of the hospital.

Emergency Workers Targeted

They also stormed the Palestine Red Crescent Society’s EMS center in Tulkarm after surrounding it and ordering medical crews to leave, the PRCS said on X.

Two paramedics were then arrested, as seen in a video shared by the PRCS.

Earlier Israeli forces shot a PRCS volunteer with live bullets while he was assisting a wounded person in the Tulkarm camp, it said.

At the same time, Israeli forces surrounded the camp, deployed their vehicles at all its entrances, and snipers on several houses and buildings, amidst intensive flights of reconnaissance aircraft.

Israeli bulldozers were also used to raze the infrastructure at the main northern entrance of the camp and closed the entrances leading to the Al-Ghanem neighborhood with dirt mounds.

Scores Detained

At least 14 Palestinians were detained from Monday evening into Tuesday morning in the occupied West Bank by the Israeli forces, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) and the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission said.

The volunteer EMT with the Palestine Red Crescent Society, Mohamed Abu Diya, was shot with live bullets while providing care to a wounded individual in #Tulkarm camp.#NotATarget ❌ #IHL #WestBank pic.twitter.com/ChWLS4VZJp — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) September 10, 2024

The detainees included the mother of a Palestinian killed by Israeli forces, a child, a girl and several freed prisoners.

The detention campaigns took place in Hebron (Al Khalil), Bethlehem, Jenin, Nablus and Ramallah, accompanied by harassment, assaults, and threats against the detainees and their families, along with widespread vandalism and destruction to the homes of citizens, reported WAFA.

The occupation forces have detained more than 10,600 Palestinians in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, since October 7 last year.

Teargas Fired at Checkpoint

At the Hamra military checkpoint in the northern Jordan Valley on Tuesday, several Palestinians were affected by teargas fired by Israeli forces.

WAFA reported that the Palestinians were waiting to cross the checkpoint when the teargas canisters were fired.

Israeli forces also obstructed residents’ passage through the checkpoint on Monday and also fired tear gas at them.

The checkpoint has seen military reinforcements and repeated closures of residents’ movement for months, reported WAFA.

The Hamra military checkpoint is the main link between the cities of the West Bank and the Palestinian Jordan Valley. It is also one of the main checkpoints between Tubas and the Jordan Valley. However, Israel controls the movement of residents through it.

House Demolition

Israeli forces on Tuesday demolished a house, a water well and retaining walls southeast of the town of Yatta, south of Hebron (Al Khalil).

Osama Makhamreh, an activist against settlements in the south of Hebron, said that the occupation forces, with military reinforcements and bulldozers, raided the Khalidiya area of ​​the town of Al-Karmel, east of Yatta, where they carried out the demolitions.

He said that the area of ​​the house occupied an area of 170 square meters.

Tensions have intensified throughout the occupied West Bank as Israel’s military assault on the Gaza Strip continues.

At least 692 individuals have since been killed and more than 5,700 injured by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

The escalation follows a significant ruling by the International Court of Justice on July 19 which declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land “illegal” and mandated the dismantling of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(PC, WAFA)