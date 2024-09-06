Deadliest Week for Palestinians in West Bank – UNRWA Warns of Increased Violence

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

UNRWA warned of increasing violence and destruction in the West Bank labeling the escalation as “unacceptable” and should immediately stop.

The United Nations Refugee and Works Agency (UNRWA) announced on Thursday that the past week has been the “deadliest” for Palestinians in the West Bank since November of last year.

“The past week was the deadliest for Palestinian civilians in the West Bank since November last year. Many people were killed, including seven children,” the post on X read.

“As the war rages in Gaza, violence and destruction in the West Bank increase by the hour,” the post read.

The Commissioner General of UNRWA, Phillippe Lazzarini, said in a post on X on September 4 that Jenin has been ravaged by violence and destruction.

“This is causing loss of life and injuries including among civilians and severe damage to infrastructure,” Lazzarini added.

The Commissioner General said that the Palestinian population has limited access to food, water, and medicine due to the ongoing Israeli military operation in the West Bank.

He revealed that UNRWA in cooperation with local and international organizations is delivering urgently needed aid to the devastated areas.

Lazzarini concluded his post by urging the Israeli army and the Palestinian resistance movements to ensure the safety of Palestinian civilians and access to humanitarian aid.

UNRWA’s declarations come a few days after the Israeli media reported that the Israeli military now considers the West Bank a battlefield, following days of escalated operations.

The Israeli occupation forces have killed at least 39 Palestinians, including 21 from Jenin, 8 from Tulkarm, 7 from Tubas, and 3 from Hebron, since the start of its large-scale offensive in the West Bank on August 28, which brings the death toll in the West Bank since October 7 of last year to 699, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

In addition to the casualties, significant damage has been inflicted on the infrastructure of cities like Jenin, Tulkarm, Nablus, and Tubas.

This operation has led to confrontations between the Israeli military and Palestinian fighters, who have used explosive devices and gunfire to resist the incursions.

(PC, Anadolu)