West Bank Escalation – Two Palestinians Killed, Tulkarm Reinvaded by Israeli Forces 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two Palestinians, including a customs officer, were shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces, while a youth succumbed to injuries sustained by Israeli gunfire about two weeks ago, in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces have also re-invaded the town of Tulkarm just hours after withdrawing. A photo has circulated of a Palestinian detainee tied to the front of a military vehicle during the raid.

On Wednesday morning, a Palestinian customs officer was killed and another injured by Israeli forces who stormed the town of Tubas, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Citing the Palestinian Red Crescent, the report identified the deceased as Abed al-Naser Sarhan, 23, from Balata camp, a member of the customs police.

WAFA said the occupation forces initially stormed the city with special units, and then sent in military reinforcements from the Tayasir checkpoint.

Qalandiya

Elsewhere on Wednesday, a Palestinian youth was killed by Israeli forces in the Qalandiya camp, north of the city of Jerusalem.

The slain youth was identified as Ahmed Nidal Aslan.

The Palestinian Red Crescent, reported WAFA, said that eight other Palestinians were injured during a raid on the Qalandiya camp, six of them by live bullets and two having been assaulted.

Israeli forces also blew up the home of slain Palestinian youth Mohammad Manasra after besieging it and forcing the households next door to it to be evacuated. They also raided several homes in the camp and caused widespread destruction.

Palestinians take part in the funeral procession of slain Ahmed Aslan, a Palestinian young man who was shot dead last night by the Israeli occupation army in Qalandia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/mU3rh3Ehj9 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 24, 2024

Manasra was killed by occupation forces last February near the town of Al-Lubban Al-Sharqiya, south of Nablus.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old youth from the town of Bal’a, east of Tulkarm, succumbed on Tuesday night to injuries sustained by Israeli forces’ gunfire about two weeks ago.

WAFA said Saif Zeyad Ali Omair was shot in the chest by Israeli forces and critically injured.

‘Human Shield’

Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Tulkarm on Tuesday evening, nine hours after they withdrew from it.

WAFA reported that Israeli military vehicles stormed Tulkarm from its western axis, towards the Ezbet al-Jrad suburb, east of the city, and surrounded a residential building, amidst drones flying overhead.

Several young men were arrested from the besieged house, some of whom were wounded, as traces of blood and bullets were found inside the house, reported WAFA.

An Israeli bulldozer carrying the bodies of Palestinians killed by occupation forces during a raid in Tulkarm city. You can judge an entity by how it treats its enemies. pic.twitter.com/usE3ukEr8R — Robert Martin 🇵🇸 (@Robert_Martin72) July 23, 2024

Israeli forces used one of the detainees as a human shield after they placed him on the front of a military vehicle, the report said.

Witnesses said Israeli military drones bombed an apartment in the building.

Meanwhile, the occupation forces pushed more military vehicles and bulldozers to Al-Ezbah, passing through the Khadouri roundabout and Al-Salam roundabout in the city.

The Israeli forces withdrew on Wednesday afternoon from the city and its camp, after more than 15 hours during which at least three Palestinian Resistance leaders, along with a mother and daughter, were killed.

Homes Demolished

Also on Wednesday, Israeli bulldozers demolished parts of a Palestinian house in the town of Al-Tur and two offices in the neighboring town of Silwan in occupied Jerusalem.

Elsewhere, occupation authorities forced Musa Salama to self-demolish his home in the Abu Tayeh neighborhood in the town of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque, reported WAFA.

(PC, WAFA)