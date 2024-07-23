Tulkarm Camp Attack – Israeli Drone Strikes Kills Resistance Leaders, Civilians

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Three Palestinian Resistance leaders, along with a mother and her daughter, were killed in an Israeli drone strike on Tulkarm camp in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday morning, Al-Jazeera reported.

Additionally, two young men were killed in the town of Sa’ir in Hebron (Al-Khalil).

⭕ Five Palestinians, including two girls, were martyred in a cowardly drone strike by Zionist terrorists on Tulkarm camp In addition to the killings, the Zionist terrorists committed further atrocities by bulldozing the bodies the martyrs. pic.twitter.com/8cWefhfBR2 — Palestine Captives 𓂆 (@Palestinecapti1) July 23, 2024

An Israeli drone targeted a location in Tulkarm camp, resulting in the killing of key leaders from the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the military wings of the Hamas and Fatah movements respectively.

According to the Resistance News Network, the leaders were identified as he Commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades in Tulkarem Camp, Ashraf Nafi’ ‘Izkihim’; the Commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades in Tulkarem، Mohammed Owad ‘Abu Abdo, and the resistance fighter Mohammed Badie.

Videos shared by activists on social media depicted the Israeli army handling the bodies of the deceased with a bulldozer.

An Israeli army bulldozer steals the bodies of at least two slain Palestinians and takes them away from their families in Tulkarm. pic.twitter.com/XjqakAhXd8 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 23, 2024

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed that three Palestinian women were also injured by Israeli gunfire in the camp.

They also reported that the Israeli forces were obstructing their movement within Tulkarm camp and targeting them directly. The PRCS reportedly received numerous distress calls from within the camp but was unable to reach all the injured.

Since 10 pm on Monday, the Israeli army has been conducting a military operation in the city of Tulkarm and its camp, deploying around 25 military vehicles, including heavy bulldozers, amidst intensive drone activity.

The army’s bulldozing operations within the neighborhoods of Tulkarm camp have caused power and water outages in several areas and significant disruptions to internet networks, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The Tulkarm Battalion – Saraya Al-Quds stated that it is engaged in direct clashes with Israeli forces in Tulkarm camp and has achieved “direct hits”.

PHOTOS: Israeli forces continue storming the city of Tulkarm and its camp. Credit: Wafa Awwad/WAFA News Agency pic.twitter.com/b7pQhXtW79 — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) July 23, 2024

On Tuesday morning, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that a young man was killed by Israeli forces in the town of Sa’ir, northeast of Hebron in the West Bank. Another young man was also reported killed during clashes where Israeli soldiers opened fire.

Israeli forces stormed the town of Sa’ir at dawn, conducting extensive raids and searches of several homes, which included detentions, interrogations, and assaults, leading to clashes in the town.

The number of fatalities in the West Bank has risen to approximately 584 since October 7, with over 5,400 wounded.

(PC, AJA)