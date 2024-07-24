Genocide Joe – Biden is Out, but This is the Legacy He Leaves Behind

US President Joe Biden finally dropped out of the race for re-election and the truth is, he will only be remembered in history for one thing: and that is, aiding and enabling the Gaza genocide.

While being one of the architects of the infamous Crime Bill, which targeted African Americans overwhelmingly, Hoe Biden has presented himself as the “most progressive US president ever” and an ally of people of color.

Behind his gaffes, the history books will write his name next to that of Hind Rajab, the six-year-old Palestinian girl who was shot 355 times, while crying in fear, from invading Israeli tanks.

Palestine Chronicle’s Robert Inlakesh explains that is the legacy Biden leaves behind.

(The Palestine Chronicle)