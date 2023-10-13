Following HRW, Amnesty to Investigate Israel’s Use of White Phosphorus in Gaza

Amnesty International said on Friday that it will investigate Israel’s use of white phosphorous artillery rounds. This comes one day after a Human Rights Watch report confirming it.

Amnesty International said on Friday that its Crisis Evidence Lab on Friday has verified that Israeli military units striking Gaza are equipped with white phosphorus artillery rounds, Anadolu Agency reported.

“We are investigating what appears to be the use of white phosphorus in Gaza, including in a strike near a hotel on the beach in Gaza City,” the Rights group said in a statement.

It added that white phosphorus “burns at extremely high temperatures when exposed to air and can continue to burn inside flesh, (…) causes horrific pain and life-changing injuries” and “can’t be put out with water.”

“This is why white phosphorus should never be used in civilian areas. Gaza is one of the most densely populated areas in the world. As we continue to closely investigate these deeply concerning cases,” the organization added.

“Amnesty urges Israel to respect IHL at all times, civilians must be spared.”

The statement came one day after Human Rights Watch (HRW) said that it verified videos showing multiple airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus over Gaza and Lebanon on October 10-11.

“Israel’s use of white phosphorus in military operations in Gaza and Lebanon puts civilians at risk of serious and long-term injuries,” HRW said.​​​​​​​

(PC, MEMO)