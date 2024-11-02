West of Jabaliya – Resistance Roundup – Day 393

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In the details of the operation announced by the Palestinian Resistance on Saturday, the Qassam Brigades blew up a pre-bombed house in an Israeli force, near Al-Fakhoura School.

The Al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for the killing of an Israeli occupation army officer and three soldiers, belonging to the Israeli so-called ‘wraith’ unit or Unit 888 – one of the multidimensional special units of the Israeli army.

The Israeli occupation army had acknowledged their deaths, on October 29, in Jabaliya.

In the details of the operation announced by the Palestinian Resistance on Saturday, the Qassam Brigades blew up a pre-bombed house in an Israeli force, near Al-Fakhoura School, west of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip, killing and wounding its members.

Al-Qassam Brigades also announced that it carried out a new ‘compound ambush’ near Al-Fakhoura School, west of Jabaliya refugee camp.

In a statement, Al-Qassam said that it targeted an Israeli D9 bulldozer with a Yassin 105 shell, followed by the targeting of a group of occupation soldiers with an anti-personnel device, which led to the death and injury of the group.

Al-Qassam also targeted two Israeli military D9 bulldozers with two Al-Yassin 105 missiles west of the Jabaliya refugee camp.

Meanwhile, the military media of the Qassam Brigades published scenes documenting the targeting of an Israeli troop carrier, with a Yassin 105 shell, near the Saftawi junction, west of Jabaliya camp.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Watch: Targeting a zionist armored personnel carrier with a Yassin 105 shell near the Saftawi junction west of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

“After returning from the front lines, our fighters confirmed targeting two military bulldozers of the D9 type with two Yassin 105 shells near the Al-Qimma company west of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting a zionist armored personnel carrier with a Yassin 105 shell near the Saftawi junction west of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/atFewXJW1i — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 2, 2024

“After returning from the front lines, our fighters confirmed the detonation of a previously rigged house targeting a zionist infantry patrol, resulting in deaths and injuries near Al-Fakhura School west of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip. The enemy has announced the death of an officer and three soldiers in this operation.

“After returning from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed the execution of a complex ambush targeting a D9 zionist bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and a group of occupation soldiers with an anti-personnel explosive, killing and wounding them near Al-Fakhoura School, west of Jabaliya camp, in the north of the Gaza Strip.

“After returning from the front lines, our fighters confirmed the detonation of a previously rigged house targeting a zionist infantry patrol, resulting in deaths and injuries near Al-Fakohura School west of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip. The enemy has announced the death of an officer and three soldiers in this operation.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Watch: Saraya Al-Quds shows scenes of a sniper operation against a zionist soldier in the vicinity of the Civil Administration east of Jabaliya camp.”

In this video, Al-Quds Brigades show scenes of a sniper operation against an Israeli soldier in the vicinity of the Civil Administration east of Jabaliya camp. pic.twitter.com/gG1LwK9lbe — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 2, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:30 AM, on Saturday 2-11-2024, targeted the Glilot base, which belongs to the military intelligence Unit 8200, in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, with a qualitative rocket barrage.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on the morning of Saturday 2-11-2024, bombed the Sha’al settlement, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on the morning of Saturday 2-11-2024, bombed the Dalton settlement, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on the morning of Saturday 2-11-2024, bombed the Yassod HaMa’ala settlement, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on the morning of Saturday 2-11-2024, bombed the Bar Yohai (Safsaf) settlement, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on the morning of Saturday 2-11-2024, bombed the Beria settlement (north of Safad), with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance targeted Balmachim Air Base (which contains a military research center and a radar for the HITS system) south of Tel Aviv with a squadron of drones, and hit their targets accurately.

“The Islamic Resistance, at 11:05 AM on Saturday, 02-11-2024, targeted the Zevulun base for military industries north of Haifa with a qualitative rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance, at 12:45 PM on Saturday, 02-11-2024, targeted, for the second time, the Zevulun base for military industries north of Haifa with a rocket barrage.

Hezbollah's drones reached 'Binyamina" and passed in front of Apache helicopters that failed to intercept it. pic.twitter.com/bFPGNY28ex — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 2, 2024

“The Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Malikiyah settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces north of the occupied city of Safad with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Bar Yohai settlement (Al-Safsaf) with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance bombarded the occupied city of Safad with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance launched an air attack with a squadron of attack drones on Ramat David base and airport and hit their targets accurately.

“The Islamic Resistance targeted the “Glilot” base of the 8200 military intelligence unit on the outskirts of Tel Aviv with an attack drone and hit its target accurately.

“The Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the Shraga base north of the occupied city of Akka and hit their targets accurately.

“The Islamic Resistance targeted, for the first time, the regional logistics regiment at the Misgav base northeast of Haifa with a rocket barrage.

🚨🟡🟢 Hezbollah published footage of an operation targeting the Israeli military base of Glilot north of Tel Aviv with Nasr-2 missiles and attack drones.

—

Translation Notes:

0:07 – "Glilot" Base.

0:11 – Maintenance area.

0:14 – Satellite dish area.

0:18 – Directorate of… pic.twitter.com/jFeE3CGvQi — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 2, 2024

“The Islamic Resistance targeted the Alta Military Industries Company northeast of Haifa with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 02:30 pm on Saturday 02-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Talat al-Khazan on the outskirts of the town of Houla with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 4:00 pm on Saturday 02-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Jal Al-Deir site opposite the town of Maroun Al-Ras with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 4:00 pm on Saturday 02-11-2024, targeted the “Sanat Jin” base (a logistical base affiliated with the Northern Region Command) north of the occupied city of Akka with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 3:30 PM on Saturday 02-11-2024, targeted this force with two guided rockets, striking two military bulldozers at the forefront of the force, resulting in their destruction and burning, causing deaths and injuries among the personnel inside, and forcing the force to retreat.

“After the withdrawal of the mechanized force, which had been targeted at 3:30 PM on Saturday, 02-11-2024, toward Tallat Al-Khazzan on the outskirts of the town of Houla, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 04:00 PM, bombarded it with three barrages of rockets, inflicting direct hits.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)