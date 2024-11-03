LIVE BLOG: Iran Warns ‘Evil Front’ | Appeal for Medical Delegations to Northern Gaza – Day 394

November 3, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: social media, via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards issued a warning to the United States and Israel, saying that “the Islamic resistance will deliver a harsh response to the evil front.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza called on international organizations to send medical and surgical delegations and facilitate their access to hospitals in northern Gaza, amid relentless Israeli bombing. 

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,314 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,019 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Sun, Nov 3, 1:15 PM (Palestine Time)

Cyber Attack Targets Elad Municipality

ISRAELI MEDIA: An Iranian cyber attack targeted Elad municipality computers.

Sun, Nov 3, 1:15 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Aqsa Brigades Shoots Down Zionist Drone

AL-AQSA BRIGADES: We shot down a Zionist drone while carrying out intelligence missions in the airspace of the eastern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Nov 3, 1:15 PM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Official Denies Airspace Closure

IRANIAN CIVIL AVIATION SPOKESMAN: There are no restrictions on air traffic in the country and we call on citizens not to listen to rumors spread by Israeli media.

Sun, Nov 3, 1:15 PM (Palestine Time)

Rockets Fall without Activating Sirens

ISRAELI MEDIA: Rockets fall in the fields of Yasur and Ein Hamfertz without sirens sounding.

Sun, Nov 3, 1:15 PM (Palestine Time)

New Israeli Raids on Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids targeted the towns of Ghandouriya and Tebnine in southern Lebanon.

Sun, Nov 3, 12:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Shell Falls in Akka

ISRAELI MEDIA: A shell fell in the Acre area.

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Air raid sirens sounded in Jdeidet Makr and sites in the city of Acre in the Western Galilee.

Sun, Nov 3, 12:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Officer Wounded in Gaza

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: An officer in Battalion 601 was seriously injured during battles in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Nov 3, 12:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Vehicles Advance toward Al-Fakhoura School

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces’ vehicles are advancing towards Al-Fakhoura School, west of Jabalia camp, north of Gaza, and are firing heavy gunfire and shells.

Sun, Nov 3, 12:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Killed in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others were injured in a bombing of a house in the Al-Jurn neighborhood in Jabalia Al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.

Sun, Nov 3, 12:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Six Rockets Fired from Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: Six rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the Western Galilee.

Sun, Nov 3, 12:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid on Siddiqin

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the vicinity of the town of Siddiqin in southern Lebanon.

Sun, Nov 3, 11:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Health Ministry Appeals to Send Medical Delegations to Northern Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: The Ministry of Health in Gaza called on international organizations to send medical and surgical delegations and facilitate their access to hospitals in northern Gaza.

Sun, Nov 3, 11:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Palestinians Killed in Gaza City

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment of the Sudanese area, northwest of Gaza City.

Sun, Nov 3, 11:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Jabalia

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of Jabalia al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.

Sun, Nov 3, 11:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Announces New Operations

HEZBOLLAH: We attacked gatherings of Israeli army forces in Zarit, Even Menachem, Baram, Shlomi, and Rosh Hanikra.

Sun, Nov 3, 11:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Four Bodies Recovered in Nuseirat

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:  The bodies of four Palestinians were recovered following Israeli raids a few days ago on homes north of the Nuseirat camp.

Sun, Nov 3, 11:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Rocket from Lebanon Targets Southern Haifa, Western Galilee

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army reported that it detected a rocket being launched from Lebanon towards southern Haifa and the Western Galilee.

Sun, Nov 3, 11:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Iraqi Resistance Attacks Vital Target in Jordan Valley

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: Our fighters attacked a vital target in the occupied Jordan Valley with drones.

Sun, Nov 3, 11:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Several Locations

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Air raid sirens sounded in several towns south of Haifa, Ras al-Naqoura, Shlomi, and towns in the Western Galilee.

Sun, Nov 3, 11:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Iraqi Resistance Attacks Golan

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked a vital target in the occupied Golan Heights with drones.

Sun, Nov 3, 11:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Five Killed in Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and several others were injured as a result of the bombing of a house in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Sun, Nov 3, 11:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Gallant: Ground Attack on Lebanon Will Continue

FINANCIAL TIMES (citing Gallant): The ground attack on Lebanon will continue as long as it is needed. A week ago, Gallant stated that the Israeli army needed to reinforce its forces, in light of the rising number of dead and wounded in the ongoing battles.

Sun, Nov 3, 11:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Killed in Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and two others were injured in an Israeli drone strike northeast of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Nov 3, 11:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran Warns Washington, Israel

IRGC COMMANDER: The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards issued a warning to Washington and the Zionist entity, saying that “the Islamic resistance will deliver a harsh response to the evil front.”

Sun, Nov 3, 11:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Northern Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three people were killed and a number wounded in an Israeli bombing of a house in Jabaliya al-Balad, in northern Gaza.

Sun, Nov 3, 11:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Akka, Haifa Bay

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in the Krayot area in Haifa Bay and the industrial zone in Akka.

Sun, Nov 3, 11:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Israeli Raids on Southern Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: Two Israeli raids targeted the vicinity of the towns of Al-Bazouriya and Al-Burj Al-Shamali in southern Lebanon.

Sun, Nov 3, 11:03 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Activated in Southern Golan

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were activated in several areas in the southern Golan Heights, fearing a drone infiltration.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli military said it had detected a suspicious aerial target across the Golan Heights from the east.

