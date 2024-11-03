LIVE BLOG: Iran Warns ‘Evil Front’ | Appeal for Medical Delegations to Northern Gaza – Day 394

The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards issued a warning to the United States and Israel, saying that “the Islamic resistance will deliver a harsh response to the evil front.”
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza called on international organizations to send medical and surgical delegations and facilitate their access to hospitals in northern Gaza, amid relentless Israeli bombing.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,314 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,019 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Cyber Attack Targets Elad Municipality
ISRAELI MEDIA: An Iranian cyber attack targeted Elad municipality computers.
Spokesperson of Jerusalem/Elad Municipality:
A cyber attack was carried out on the computers in the municipality by Iran.
Al-Aqsa Brigades Shoots Down Zionist Drone
AL-AQSA BRIGADES: We shot down a Zionist drone while carrying out intelligence missions in the airspace of the eastern Gaza Strip.
Iranian Official Denies Airspace Closure
IRANIAN CIVIL AVIATION SPOKESMAN: There are no restrictions on air traffic in the country and we call on citizens not to listen to rumors spread by Israeli media.
Rockets Fall without Activating Sirens
ISRAELI MEDIA: Rockets fall in the fields of Yasur and Ein Hamfertz without sirens sounding.
New Israeli Raids on Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids targeted the towns of Ghandouriya and Tebnine in southern Lebanon.
Shell Falls in Akka
ISRAELI MEDIA: A shell fell in the Acre area.
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Air raid sirens sounded in Jdeidet Makr and sites in the city of Acre in the Western Galilee.
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Air raid sirens sounded in Jdeidet Makr and sites in the city of Acre in the Western Galilee.
Israeli Officer Wounded in Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: An officer in Battalion 601 was seriously injured during battles in the northern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Vehicles Advance toward Al-Fakhoura School
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces’ vehicles are advancing towards Al-Fakhoura School, west of Jabalia camp, north of Gaza, and are firing heavy gunfire and shells.
Three Killed in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others were injured in a bombing of a house in the Al-Jurn neighborhood in Jabalia Al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others were injured in a bombing of a house in the Al-Jurn neighborhood in Jabalia Al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.
Six Rockets Fired from Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: Six rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the Western Galilee.
Israeli Raid on Siddiqin
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the vicinity of the town of Siddiqin in southern Lebanon.
Gaza Health Ministry Appeals to Send Medical Delegations to Northern Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: The Ministry of Health in Gaza called on international organizations to send medical and surgical delegations and facilitate their access to hospitals in northern Gaza.
Two Palestinians Killed in Gaza City
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment of the Sudanese area, northwest of Gaza City.
Two Killed in Jabalia
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of Jabalia al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of Jabalia al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.
Hezbollah Announces New Operations
HEZBOLLAH: We attacked gatherings of Israeli army forces in Zarit, Even Menachem, Baram, Shlomi, and Rosh Hanikra.
Four Bodies Recovered in Nuseirat
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of four Palestinians were recovered following Israeli raids a few days ago on homes north of the Nuseirat camp.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of four Palestinians were recovered following Israeli raids a few days ago on homes north of the Nuseirat camp.
Rocket from Lebanon Targets Southern Haifa, Western Galilee
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army reported that it detected a rocket being launched from Lebanon towards southern Haifa and the Western Galilee.
Iraqi Resistance Attacks Vital Target in Jordan Valley
ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: Our fighters attacked a vital target in the occupied Jordan Valley with drones.
ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: Our fighters attacked a vital target in the occupied Jordan Valley with drones.
Sirens Sound in Several Locations
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Air raid sirens sounded in several towns south of Haifa, Ras al-Naqoura, Shlomi, and towns in the Western Galilee.
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Air raid sirens sounded in several towns south of Haifa, Ras al-Naqoura, Shlomi, and towns in the Western Galilee
Iraqi Resistance Attacks Golan
ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked a vital target in the occupied Golan Heights with drones.
Five Killed in Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and several others were injured as a result of the bombing of a house in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.
Gallant: Ground Attack on Lebanon Will Continue
FINANCIAL TIMES (citing Gallant): The ground attack on Lebanon will continue as long as it is needed. A week ago, Gallant stated that the Israeli army needed to reinforce its forces, in light of the rising number of dead and wounded in the ongoing battles.
FINANCIAL TIMES (citing Gallant): The ground attack on Lebanon will continue as long as it is needed. A week ago, Gallant stated that the Israeli army needed to reinforce its forces, in light of the rising number of dead and wounded in the ongoing battles.
Palestinian Killed in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and two others were injured in an Israeli drone strike northeast of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Iran Warns Washington, Israel
IRGC COMMANDER: The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards issued a warning to Washington and the Zionist entity, saying that “the Islamic resistance will deliver a harsh response to the evil front.”
Killed, Wounded in Northern Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three people were killed and a number wounded in an Israeli bombing of a house in Jabaliya al-Balad, in northern Gaza.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three people were killed and a number wounded in an Israeli bombing of a house in Jabaliya al-Balad, in northern Gaza.
Sirens Sound in Akka, Haifa Bay
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in the Krayot area in Haifa Bay and the industrial zone in Akka.
Two Israeli Raids on Southern Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: Two Israeli raids targeted the vicinity of the towns of Al-Bazouriya and Al-Burj Al-Shamali in southern Lebanon.
Sirens Activated in Southern Golan
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were activated in several areas in the southern Golan Heights, fearing a drone infiltration.
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli military said it had detected a suspicious aerial target across the Golan Heights from the east.
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli military said it had detected a suspicious aerial target across the Golan Heights from the east. pic.twitter.com/nArj8918s8
