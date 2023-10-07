What We Know about Hamas’ Rockets: Names, Dates and Ranges

Members of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades take part in the ceremony of the inauguration of the ‘Shehab’ drone, in Gaza city. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

This is what we know about the rockets developed by Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement.

The first rocket to be developed by Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, was on October 26, 2001. 

The rocket, often referred to as ‘fireworks’, was a primitive attempt at developing an arsenal that could repel frequent Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. 

Its reach did not exceed 2 to 3 kilometers, with a small warhead. 

This changed, two decades later. The May 2021 war has demonstrated that the Palestinians have managed to turn their primitive weapons into strategic tools in the war against Israel. 

The number of Hamas’ rockets is not known but is estimated in the tens of thousands. 

These are the known Hamas rockets and their range: 

Qassam Rockets 1, 2 and 3

They were developed between 2001 and 2005. Their ranges are 2-3 kilometers, 9-12 and 15-17 respectively. 

M-73

It was launched in 2012, with a range of 75-80 kilometers. 

S55

Developed in 2014, it is also known as Sejjil. It has a range of 55 kilometers. 

J90 – J80 

The first to be launched towards Tel Aviv, it was developed in 2014 and has a range of 80 kilometers. 

R160 

The first to hit the city of Haifa, it was developed in 2015 and has a range of 160 kilometers. 

A120

The date of its introduction is not clear, but it was likely introduced in May 2021. It has a range of 120 kilometers and an explosive warhead with high destructive capacity. 

SH85 

It was used for the first time on May 13, 2021, and has a range of 220 kilometers. It is also known as Ayyash 250.

(The Palestine Chronicle) 

