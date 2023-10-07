‘Today, the People Claim their Revolution’: This is What Al-Qassam Commander Said in His Speech

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Mohammed Deif, commander of Al-Qassam Brigades, declared in a televised speech on Saturday morning that the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood Battle’ has begun.

His statement was made following a major Palestinian military operation targeting Israeli cities, towns and settlements with an estimated 5,000 rockets.

The Palestinian attack, which led to an Israeli ‘declaration of war’, included the infiltration by dozens of fighters into several border settlements and towns.

Here are translated excerpts from Deif’s speech:

The Israelis have “attacked (our) worshippers and desecrated Al-Aqsa (Mosque), and we have previously warned them. The enemy desecrated Al-Aqsa and dared to harm the Prophet’s path.

“Hundreds (of our people) have been martyred and injured this year due to the occupation’s crimes. Our calls for a humanitarian (prisoners) exchange were met with refusal, and daily violations continue in the West Bank.

“We have decided to put an end to all of the occupation’s crimes. The time is over for them (Israel) to (continue to) act without accountability. Thus, we announce the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ operation, and in the first strike within 20 minutes, more than 5,000 rockets were launched.

“Starting from today, security coordination (between Israel and the Palestinian Authority) ends. Today, the people reclaim their revolution, correct their path, and return to the march of return.

“O, our people in Al-Quds (Occupied East Jerusalem), expel the (Israeli) occupiers and demolish the walls. O, our people in the interior (Palestine 48 regions), Al-Naqab (Negev), Al-Jalil (The Golan), and the Triangle (Jenin, Nablus, Tulkarem), turn the land into flames beneath the feet of the occupiers.

“Oh, our brothers in the Islamic resistance in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, today is the day when your resistance merges with the resistance of your brothers in Palestine. It is time for the Arab resistance to unite.

“We call for mobilization towards Palestine. Oh, our brothers in Algeria, Morocco, Jordan, Egypt, and the rest of the Arab countries, take action and heed the call.

“The era of (losing) bets has ended, and the occupation must be expelled.

“Oh, our people in all Arab and Islamic countries, start marching, (today) not tomorrow, and breach the borders and barriers.

“This is the day of the grand (plan) to end the occupation.

“Today, whoever has a gun, let him bring it out; it’s its time. Everyone should come out with their trucks, cars, or (fighting) tools. Today, history opens its most pure and honorable pages.”