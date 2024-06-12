GAZA LIVE BLOG: 150 Missiles from Lebanon | Tiberias Targeted for First Time since October | Airstrikes in Rafah – Day 250

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 150 missiles were fired from southern Lebanon to northern Israel, according to Israeli Army Radio. Sirens sounded in Tiberias for the first time since last October while Israeli authorities in Upper Galilee recommended residents to stay near shelters. Israeli forces carried out several airstrikes on the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,164 Palestinians have been killed, and 84,832 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Wednesday, June 12, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: the Israeli army bombarded areas in the center and east of the city of Rafah with artillery.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: 150 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon at northern Israel.

Breaking right now Hezbollah is pummelling Israel with rockets after they bombed south Lebanon last night. FAFO. pic.twitter.com/mOPrXLYBEf — Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) June 12, 2024

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Ruwaisat al-Qarn site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missile weapons.

ISRAELI ARMY: More than 100 missiles were launched from Lebanon in batches towards Safed, Tiberias, the Lower Galilee, and the northern Jordan Valley.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The army began launching raids on sites in southern Lebanon in response to the firing of batches of rockets.

Wednesday, June 12, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: A number of fires broke out in the north as a result of rockets fired from Lebanon.

ISRAELI AUTHORITIES: The Merom Hillel Regional Council in the Upper Galilee recommended that residents of Israeli towns stay near shelters and safe places.

Wednesday, June 12, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Sirens sounded in Tiberias for the first time since last October.

Wednesday, June 12, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed with dozens of Katyusha rockets the headquarters of the artillery regiment in the Yarden barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan.

Wednesday, June 12, 05:00 am (GMT +2)

TOP HAMAS OFFICIAL IZZAT AL-RISHQ: Our response to the deal proposal is responsible and positive.

⚡️MUST WATCH: Hezbollah published yet again another footage of an operation where they targeted israeli soldiers directly in the Barkat Risha barracks. Hezbollah used an Almas-4 ATGM, which is unveiled for the first time in this video. pic.twitter.com/DU3VmFJn46 — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷🏴 (@AryJeay) June 11, 2024

Wednesday, June 12, 04:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Wednesday, June 12, 03:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A child was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Al-Nasr neighborhood, north of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes launched a raid on the center of Gaza City.

Wednesday, June 12, 01:30 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that he congratulated his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant on the recovery of the four prisoners last Saturday from the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, and expressed concerns about the tension on the Lebanese border

